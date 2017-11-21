Clark County decides not to buy Moulin Rouge site

Clark County will not purchase the historic site of the former Moulin Rouge casino after all, county commissioners announced Tuesday morning.

The county was poised to buy the 15-acre property on Bonanza Road for $6.2 million after Clark County District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez approved the county’s bid last month. The deadline to purchase was Nov. 29.

However, strong pushback from the residents of Historic West Las Vegas resulted in commissioners abandoning their plans to build a new Department of Family Services building where Las Vegas’ first racially integrated hotel-casino used to stand.

A district court judge will now have to decide whether to approve a new bid, County Manager Yolanda King said.

