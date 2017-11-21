ad-fullscreen
Clark County

Clark County decides not to buy Moulin Rouge site

By Michael Scott Davidson Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2017 - 10:12 am
 

Clark County will not purchase the historic site of the former Moulin Rouge casino after all, county commissioners announced Tuesday morning.

The county was poised to buy the 15-acre property on Bonanza Road for $6.2 million after Clark County District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez approved the county’s bid last month. The deadline to purchase was Nov. 29.

However, strong pushback from the residents of Historic West Las Vegas resulted in commissioners abandoning their plans to build a new Department of Family Services building where Las Vegas’ first racially integrated hotel-casino used to stand.

A district court judge will now have to decide whether to approve a new bid, County Manager Yolanda King said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Clark County Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like