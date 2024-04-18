Clark County GOP chair Jesse Law arrested

Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, but court records show the district attorney’s office has decided not to pursue the case.

Court records on Wednesday showed that the district attorney’s office had declined to pursue the charge.

Law declined to comment Wednesday evening and referred requests to his attorney Maggie McLetchie.

Further details about the allegations were not available.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal submitted a request for his arrest report Wednesday afternoon and had not received it by press deadline.

The Clark County Republican Party chairman is also facing two charges of offering a false instrument for filing and uttering forged instruments for his role as one of the six Republican electors who submitted fake electoral documents declaring Donald Trump the winner of the Silver State in 2020.

Law and the other electors pleaded not guilty to those charges and are calling for the case to be dismissed.

Law was first elected to his position as chair of the county party in 2021 and won re-election in June 2023. Before that he was the state party’s political director and a former Trump White House employee. He joined the Clark County Republican Party in 2007 and served from 2010 to 2017 as an elected representative of Clark County to the Nevada Republican Central Committee.

