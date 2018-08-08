Clark County sets bill requests for 2019 Nevada Legislature

The Clark County Commission voted Tuesday to ask state lawmakers for more power to stop doing business with poor performing contractors.

Clark County Commissioners Chris Giunchigliani, left, Larry Brown and Steve Sisolak listen to comments from the public during a meeting of the Clark County Commission on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

“We’ve got to get this in line so if we’ve got a problem contractor that we don’t want to do business with for good reasons, because they failed to perform in the past or they haven’t met their expectations, we need a way to not award contracts to them,” Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak said.

The entreaty is one of four bill draft requests that commissioners plan to submit for the 2019 legislative session, which begins on Feb. 4.

Another bill draft request would allow University Medical Center to streamline the bidding process for hospital-based services by joining a group purchasing organization.

Yet another request would ask the Legislature to change a 35-year-old requirement that requires public works projects valued at more than $35,000 to be reviewed by a professional engineer, land surveyor or architect. The commission wants the threshold raised.

The commission’s final bill draft request would streamline the process the county treasurer’s office must follow to put to auction properties that are delinquent in the payment of property taxes. The same bill draft request would change the county’s process of appraising land it want to sell or lease.

Weekly to housing board

Commissioners appointed Commissioner Lawrence Weekly to serve a four-year term on the board of the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority.

The authority operates about 2,600 units of public housing in the Las Vegas Valley and manages the area’s Housing Choice Voucher program.

Weekly, who lived in Las Vegas public housing as a child, said he wanted to begin his time on the board by listening to residents’ concerns and helping them move out of public housing.

“You’ve got to empower them. You’ve got to make them believe they can stand on their own two feet,” he said. “My mother did it, and I’m sure others out there who need help can do it too.”

Weekly will replace longtime housing authority Commissioner Dora LaGrande, who was chairing the board.

His appointment to the board is a part of a larger reorganization that began last year under a new state law. Senate Bill 183 shrank the board from 13 to nine members and required elected officials at the county and local cities to fill four of the seats.

LaGrande said she has concerns with elected officials serving on the board.

“They have competing interests, because they have to serve their constituency and then also manage their role on the board,” she said. “I’m concerned their personal interests will supersede the interests of the residents.”

Off-road committee forms

Commissioners created a committee following outcry over their support to develop federal land south of the Las Vegas Valley.

The Clark County Off-Highway Vehicle Advisory Committee will make recommendations to the county commission regarding off-road recreation. In June, enthusiasts complained that federal legislation allowing development on 39,000 acres of federal land would impede on the route of the iconic Mint 400 off-road race.

Commissioners appointed following people to three-year terms: Southern Nevada Off Road Enthusiasts president Kenny Thatcher, SNORE board member Ken Freeman, former SNORE treasurer Debbie Burgos, Best in the Desert Racing Association operations manager Donald Jackson, Law Powersports owner Charles Law, Dave DesMarais, Michael Frye, Steve Paxton and Ross Williams.

