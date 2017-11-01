Clark County taking applicants for vacant judge seat

Applicants must have at least five years experience as an attorney and submit their application to the county manager’s office by Nov. 30. The appointed judge would serve until January 2019.

The vacancy is the result of the September resignation of Justice of the Peace Deborah Lippis. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Clark County is accepting applications for a vacant judge’s seat in the Las Vegas Township Justice Court.

The vacancy is the result of the September resignation of Justice of the Peace Deborah Lippis. Applications are available at clarkcountynv.gov and on the sixth floor of the County Government Center, located at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in Las Vegas.

An eight-member county judicial selection committee will review and recommend applicants for the position. Clark County commissioners will ultimately make the appointment.

Justice Court handles misdemeanors, traffic matters, felony arraignments, civil disputes under $15,000, small claims and landlord tenant disputes.

