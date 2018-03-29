Clark County to host meeting about possible new city

Clark County commissioners say they want to hear first-hand why a committee of citizens is exploring creating a new city in the eastern side of the Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson attends Insight, hosted by the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. (Henderson Chamber of Commerce)

Clark County commissioners say they want to hear first-hand why a committee of citizens is exploring creating a new city in the eastern side of the Las Vegas Valley.

Commissioners will hold a town hall meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Hollywood Recreation Center, located at 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., Las Vegas.

The move comes after small-business owner and state Assembly candidate Brandon Casutt and other residents began gauging interest in combining the unincorporated towns of Sunrise Manor and Whitney into a single city. Doing so would create Nevada’s third-largest city, home to more than 260,000 residents.

A name for the city has not been decided.

“I’m hoping this is a two way conversation so that the organizers have an opportunity to pitch this to their neighbors as well as us,” Commissioner Jim Gibson said.

County staff will outline the incorporation process during the meeting. Discussion is planned for topics including police and fire protection, infrastructure and tax revenue distribution among local governments.

Gibson and fellow commissioners Chris Giunchigliani, Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Lawrence Weekly — whose districts cover almost all land in the Valley east of Interstate 15 — will host the town hall.

Weekly, a former Las Vegas city councilman, said it is the commissioners’ duty to help residents of the towns determine if incorporation is right for them.

“I don’t think it’s an easy feat to run a city,” he said. “Could it be done? Possibly. Would it be an uphill battle with trials and tribulations along the way? Absolutely.”

Casutt, who could not be reached by phone Thursday, has said that creating a city would give residents of Sunrise Manor and Whitney more tools to address local issues. The new city could also be directly represented on regional boards such as the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

An informal town hall hosted by Casutt and other members of his committee this month showed that even the idea of creating a new city is an emotional one for many. At times audience members shouted at each other.

Some said that the best way to invest money into neighborhood roads and parks would be to create their own government. Others said that doing so would take a toll on their pocketbooks via new taxes.

Casutt said at the meeting that the new city won’t need to raise property taxes because it will be entitled to a larger portion of the county’s consolidated tax revenue, which is distributed to local governments.

But Giunchigliani contends that won’t be enough to cover the costs of local police, fire and other government services.

“If folks want to move to the petition process (to create a city) that’s totally their right to do so, but they need to know what the potential outcomes will be,” she said.

Kirkpatrick could not be reached for comment, but wrote in a statement that residents need to know “what creating a new city could mean for their taxes and how it would impact the local government services they receive.”

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.