Clark County unveils new website for Las Vegas weddings

A mobile and search-term friendly website was created by Clark County for nuptial information in the now-trademarked Wedding Capital of the World.

TJ Lehberger and Kendra Swy, of Michigan are photographed after their wedding at the Little Vegas Chapel on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Michiganders were one of 36 couples to be married on Saturday at their venue. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A new website now shows brides and grooms how to tie the knot in Las Vegas.

Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya launched the website Weddings.Vegas, which showcases couples, locations and venues in the now-trademarked label Wedding Capital of the World, according to a Tuesday news release.

The mobile-friendly site features quicker access to services within the Office of the County Clerk such as marriage license application and obtaining proof of marriage as well as marriage license statistics and data.

“As the Wedding Capital of the World it is important that we show residents and visitors what they need to do to get married here and the many options Las Vegas provides when choosing the right spot for a ceremony,” Goya said in a statement. “Couples don’t just come from all over the United States to get married in Las Vegas, they come from every corner of the globe, so it’s important we make every aspect of their experience a special one.”

Nevada-based web firm KPS3 designed the site for millennials, the largest demographic searching for wedding licenses and information, according to the county. The site also follows accessibility guidelines and has an answerbot, or automated chat function, to help visitors.

The county issued more than 77,000 marriage licenses in 2021, according to the release. Clark County expects to issue its 5 millionth marriage license early this year, it said.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.