Clark County voters selecting 18 district judges

Clark County voters were responsible for deciding on 18 District Court races in the general election.

Fourteen candidates ran unopposed on the general election ballot and had secured their seats before Election Day.

The incumbents who ran unopposed were Linda Bell, Christina Silva, Tierra Jones, Elizabeth Gonzalez, Michelle Leavitt, Mark Denton, Adriana Escobar, Joe Hardy, Tim Williams, Kathleen Delaney, Gloria Sturman, Ron Israel, Jerry Wiese and Nancy Allf.

Here’s a breakdown of the preliminary results of the contested races in Clark County District Court, as of 2:30 a.m. Wednesday:

Department 1

Former longtime public defender Bita Yeager, who has been a hearing master in District Court since 2017 and was appointed as a Las Vegas justice of the peace in 2015, had nearly 58 percent of the vote in her race against Deputy District Attorney Jacob Villani.

Department 2

Incumbent Richard Scotti was trailing his opponent, Carli Kierny, a public defender, who had about 54 percent of the vote.

Scotti, who was elected in 2014, has faced criticism for some of his decisions.

In 2018, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that Scotti violated the First Amendment when he barred the Review-Journal from reporting on the redacted autopsy report of a man killed during the mass shooting on the Strip on Oct. 1, 2017.

In early 2017, Scotti tossed a pocket U.S. Constitution against the wall of his courtroom during jury selection. Kierny, his opponent, was representing the defendant in the case.

The judge’s action led the high court to overturn the defendant’s conviction and sentence.

Department 3

Criminal defense attorney Monica Trujillo had nearly 59 percent of the vote against civil attorney Adam Ganz in the race for this open seat.

Department 4

For the open seat in this department, Nadia Krall, had about 55 percent of the vote. Krall, who has 12 years of experience practicing law at her own firm, ran against lawyer Phil Aurbach, who has practiced in Southern Nevada for 42 years.

Department 5

Civil attorney Veronica Barisich had about 55 percent of vote over Terry Coffing, who also practices civil law, for this vacant seat.

Department 6

Former Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney and incumbent Judge Jacqueline Bluth had about 52 percent of the vote over criminal defense attorney Todd Leventhal.

Bluth was appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak last year, and Leventhal famously represented one of the defendants in the Bundy standoff trial.

Department 8

The race in Department 8 was just about tied, with incumbent Trevor Atkin having 39.6 percent of the vote against truancy diversion judge Jessica Peterson, who had 39.3 percent.

Department 17

Thirteen-year incumbent Michael Villani had just under 53 percent of the vote against defense attorney Anna Albertson, managing attorney and owner of Legal Angel Law Office.

Villani has consistently received high marks from attorneys who participated in the Review-Journal’s Judicial Performance Evaluation.

Department 18

District Judge Mary Kay Holthus, a former longtime prosecutor, had about 62.5 percent of the votes against longtime Clark County civil law attorney John Hunt.

Department 19

Incumbent Judge William “Bill” Kephart, a former prosecutor who was elected in 2015, was neck-and-neck against attorney Crystal Eller. Kephart had about 50.5 percent of the vote.

A topic of debate was a 1992 murder case involving defendant Fred Steese, whom Kephart prosecuted as an attorney.

Even though another judge found that no reasonable juror would have found Steese guilty based on new evidence that called into question the credibility of that used by Kephart, Kephart suggested in a Review-Journal debate that Steese was guilty.

Steese was pardoned after serving 21 years in prison for a 1992 killing.

Kephart also brought up Eller’s April reprimand by the State Bar of Nevada. According to the reprimand, Eller charged unreasonable legal fees and committed ethical violations that “could have caused potential injury to the public as well as the legal profession.”

Department 20

Incumbent Judge Eric Johnson had about 56 percent of votes against personal injury attorney Dawn Hooker.

Department 21

Attorney Jacob Reynolds and Tara Clark Newberry were about tied for the open seat in this department. Newberry was slightly ahead with about 50.1 percent of the vote.

Department 22

Longtime incumbent Judge Susan Jonshon, who was first elected in 2006, had about 70.51 percent of the vote over attorney Ben Nadig, who owns his own law firm and works in mental health court.

Johnson was questioned about her political bias after several complaints were filed against her for comments she made to two people, indicating that if they successfully completed their probation, they would be able to vote for President Donald Trump.

Department 23

Deputy Public Defender Jasmin Lilly-Spells had 53.4 percent of the vote against civil attorney Karl Armstrong to fill this open seat.

Department 24

Public defender Erika Ballou had about 54 percent of the vote against Dan Gilliam, a criminal defense attorney and former assistant city attorney in Henderson, for this open seat.

Department 29

Incumbent Judge David Jones, who was appointed and then ran unopposed in 2018, had just under 62 percent of the vote over David Lopez-Negrete, a public defender.

In the Review-Journal’s 2019 survey, Jones received one of the highest scores in the report.

Department 31

Incumbent Judge Joanna Kishner held about 75 percent of the vote in the race against Las Vegas civil attorney Gary Call. Kishner has served as the department’s judge since it was created in 2010.

Department 32

Incumbent Judge Rob Bare trailed Christy Craig, a longtime public defender in Clark County, who had nearly 54 percent of the vote. Bare has served as a judge since the inception of Department 32 in 2011.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.