Clark County

County assessor seeks to clear up ‘misinformation’ about property taxes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2022 - 3:32 pm
 
Updated June 29, 2022 - 3:36 pm
An aerial view of housing developments east of Boulder Highway on Warm Springs Road on Thursday ...
An aerial view of housing developments east of Boulder Highway on Warm Springs Road on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

With news reports, email blasts and social-media chatter swirling about property taxes in Southern Nevada, a top Clark County official is trying to clear up “misinformation” about the complex issue.

County Assessor Briana Johnson told reporters Wednesday that homeowners have up to a year from now to establish their correct property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year, adding this does not need to be done by Thursday.

In Nevada, the property tax for someone’s primary residence is a maximum of 3 percent, and the property tax for other properties, including land and commercial buildings, is a maximum of 8 percent, Johnson indicated.

For the fiscal year starting July 1, the state is levying the maximum rates for both categories.

According to Johnson, if someone’s home is incorrectly taxed under the higher rate for the coming fiscal year, they have the next 12 months to fix it.

“Tomorrow is not the deadline to correct your upcoming 8 percent tax-cap percentage,” she said Wednesday.

Johnson also acknowledged the complexity of the issue.

“I know this is very confusing; it’s confusing sometimes to me even,” she said. “I’ve been in the assessor’s office for 26 years, so I can only imagine how it is for our property owners when they get these things in the mail.”

Clark County sends postcards to homebuyers asking whether the property is a primary residence or otherwise, a query that might be dismissed as junk mail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

