COVID vaccinations to be offered for Meals on Wheels recipients

Initiative involving Catholic Charities will reach out to senior Meals on Wheels clients to see if they would like to get inoculated in the comfort of their own homes.

A local nonprofit is kickstarting a new initiative with local and state agencies to get shots in the arms to the thousands of homebound Southern Nevada senior citizens.

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada said it is reaching out to its 2,400 Southern Nevada senior clients within its Meals on Wheels program to see if they would like to get inoculated in the comfort of their own homes.

Many of the senior citizens that the organization serves through the program – which provides seven meals delivered once a week – are homebound and are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, according to Deacon Thomas Roberts, who is CEO and president of Catholic Charities.

Here’s how it works: When a Meals on Wheels driver makes a delivery that person will ask the senior citizen if they would like to get a vaccine shot. A flyer about the initiative will also be included in the meal delivery. If the senior wants a vaccine, that person’s ‘yes’ will be placed into a database that is shared with the Southern Nevada Health District, which will then coordinate a time and date for the Clark County Fire Department to administer the vaccine from the comfort of the senior citizen’s home.

“It’s another good example, frankly, of a public-private partnership,” said Roberts. “We’re each using our respective wheelhouses to get this done and makes a lot of sense.”

A spokeswoman for the Southern Nevada Health District confirmed the program details, though a timeline wasn’t immediately made available. Roberts said flyers about the initiative will start to go out Friday as its drivers make their deliveries: He estimates that shots in the arm could happen later this month.

Shots for homebound seniors

Roberts said the initiative aims to ensure that no seniors fall through the cracks when trying to get a vaccine. Advocates have, for months, called for more vaccinations to homebound individuals and those with mobility issues. The initiative stemmed from concerns that many might not have access or feel safe leaving their homes for a vaccine, he said

“I’ve been working with the governor’s office on this, to build a strike force around this issue,” Roberts said. “Just this past week, we had a follow-up conversation about moving forward and that there were enough vaccine available.”

He’s been lobbying for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so it’s one-and-done, though Roberts is urging seniors to take whichever shot is made available.

This new partnership allows each agency and organization to do what it best does, Roberts said.

“It’s like a triangle, where the three of us are working together to make it happen,” he said. “It didn’t make sense for us to do the shots, but let’s find people that can set up the logistics and people who can inject a vaccine. We want to be the convener and collaborator.”

The partnership, by tapping into the Meals on Wheels program, is also likely to be successful to ramp up vaccinations across the valley.

“It allows us to do what we do best,” Roberts said. “The clients trust us. They know they can depend on us and, hopefully, we can pass that information to the Health District and then to the fire department and we can make it happen.”

