Democratic incumbents leading in races for 4 county offices, early results show

As of late Tuesday night, four Democrats were ahead in Clark County races, including district attorney and county assessor posts.

Steve Wolfson, left, Timothy Treffinger, right.

Democratic incumbents in Clark County offices were leading in their races late Tuesday night, preliminary election results show.

In the district attorney race, Democrat Steve Wolfson, a 10-year incumbent, was leading Republican Timothy Treffinger with 60 percent of the vote to Treffinger’s 40 percent late Tuesday night. Treffinger, a criminal defense and family law attorney, worked for the Storey County district attorney’s office and the Nevada attorney general’s office before going into private practice in Las Vegas.

For county treasurer, Democrat J. “Ken” Diaz was leading Republican Mitchell T. Tracy with 54.9 percent of the votes over Tracy’s 45 percent.

Democratic incumbent Briana Johnson was leading Republican Helen “Ms. OS” Oseguera in the county assessor’s race with 56.3 percent of the vote to Oseguera’s 41.1 percent of the votes. Brandon Menesini, a nonpartisan, had about 2.6 percent of the votes as of Tuesday night.

Johnson has worked in the assessor’s office for 27 years and the past four years as the assessor, who sets property valuations for tax purposes.

In the race for county recorder, Democratic incumbent Debbie Conway was leading Republican John Evans with 56.4 percent of the votes over Evans’ 43.6 percent. Conway has been the recorder for the past 15 years.

Those results could change as the county tabulates mail-in ballots submitted on Election Day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.