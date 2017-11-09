Effort to recall Farley fizzles without signatures

An effort to force a recall election for state Sen. Patricia Farley has fallen short, according to the senator.

State Sen. Patricia Farley arrives for Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's final State of the State address in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A total of 2,056 signatures were collected, county spokesman Dan Kulin said. At least 7,107 signatures were needed to force the recall election.

Farley, I-Las Vegas, called the recall effort a “shyster program” from Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, in an attempt to regain control of the majority Democrat senate.

“As a taxpayer here in the state, I honestly think it’s criminal for anyone to divert our tax dollars to undermine the voters’ rights in an election,” Farley said.

Republican-backed efforts have been ongoing to recall Farley and Democratic state Sens. Joyce Woodhouse and Nicole Cannizzaro. Farley is a former Republican who began caucusing with Democrats in the 2017 Legislature.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office announced last week that the petition targeting Woodhouse, D-Henderson, had enough valid signatures to force a recall election.

Tuesday is the deadline for signatures to be submitted in the Cannizaro recall effort.

Roberson could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

