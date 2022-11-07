Federal election monitors to observe voting in Nevada

The Justice Department said the monitors will ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws.

Voters cast their ballots in an event tent at Arroyo Market Square on the last day of early voting Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Federal officials will be in Nevada on Tuesday to monitor the 2022 election.

The Justice Department announced Monday that it will have monitors in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states, including Clark and Washoe counties, to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws.

The department said complaints related to a disruption at a polling place should be reported immediately to local election officials. Complaints related to violence, threats of violence or intimidation at a polling place should be reported to local police by calling 911.

These complaints should also be reported to the department after local authorities have been contacted, the DOJ said.

In addition, the department’s Civil Rights Division will be taking feedback from people across the country about possible violations. Anyone with questions about the election can contact the division by calling 800-253-3931 or visiting civilrights.justice.gov.

The Justice Department previously sent federal monitors to Clark and Washoe counties for the 2018 midterm election.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.