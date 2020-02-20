Funding plan approved for planned Summerlin-to-Red Rock trail

Funding for a planned 5.5-mile pedestrian and bicycle trail leading outdoor enthusiasts between Summerlin and Red Rock was approved this week by the Clark County Commission.

The entrance of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cyclists ride along State Route 159 in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Funding for a planned 5.5-mile pedestrian and bicycle trail between Summerlin and Red Rock was approved this week by the Clark County Commission.

The $14.7 million trail from Sky Vista Drive in Summerlin to the visitor center at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was given the green light Tuesday by the county commission.

Funding for the project is mainly from an $11.7 million federal lands access program grant awarded to Save Red Rock, with $2.93 million from the state Department of Transportation and $605,000 from Clark County.

Plans call for construction to begin in the winter of 2021, with the project expected to take 1-year to complete, according to Sheila Billingsley, Save Red Rock treasurer.

The project start date is dependent on an environmental assessment, and the record of decision, which is expected in mid-November. Final plans are to be submitted in August 2021.

The trail will be a straight shot from Sky Vista to the visitors center, with a parking lot possible near Calico Basin Road.

The initial 5.5.-mile trail is hoped to be the start of a longer trail system similar to the River Mountains Loop Trail.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.