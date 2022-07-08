93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Clark County

Health District reports 5th probable monkeypox case

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2022 - 9:45 am
 
Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A probable case of monkeypox virus has been reported involving a man in his 40s, according to a Southern Nevada Health District news release.

The individual has a history of travel and is isolating at home. This brings the total number of confirmed or probable monkeypox cases to five in Clark County. Updated case counts will be posted to the Health District’s website.

The Health District has previously reported four probable or confirmed monkeypox cases; one of whom was hospitalized. None of these cases are associated with each other.

The Health District ordered an initial shipment of monkeypox vaccines, known by the brand name Jynneos, for high-risk people including laboratory personnel, cases and close contacts. According to the CDC, the vaccine is effective in preventing monkeypox disease up to four days after exposure and may reduce the severity of symptoms if given up to 14 days after exposure. The Health District is awaiting delivery.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Child care services in Nevada getting a $50M boost
Child care services in Nevada getting a $50M boost
2
Trump to stump for Laxalt, Lombardo Friday in Las Vegas
Trump to stump for Laxalt, Lombardo Friday in Las Vegas
3
District Judge Michael Villani announces retirement
District Judge Michael Villani announces retirement
4
Ex-gaming regulator Sandra Morgan named to Allegiant’s board
Ex-gaming regulator Sandra Morgan named to Allegiant’s board
5
Nevada high court rejects effort to move Nye County judges
Nevada high court rejects effort to move Nye County judges
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST