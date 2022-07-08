Health District reports 5th probable monkeypox case

A probable case of monkeypox virus has been reported involving a man in his 40s, according to a Southern Nevada Health District news release.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The individual has a history of travel and is isolating at home. This brings the total number of confirmed or probable monkeypox cases to five in Clark County. Updated case counts will be posted to the Health District’s website.

The Health District has previously reported four probable or confirmed monkeypox cases; one of whom was hospitalized. None of these cases are associated with each other.

The Health District ordered an initial shipment of monkeypox vaccines, known by the brand name Jynneos, for high-risk people including laboratory personnel, cases and close contacts. According to the CDC, the vaccine is effective in preventing monkeypox disease up to four days after exposure and may reduce the severity of symptoms if given up to 14 days after exposure. The Health District is awaiting delivery.