Incumbent Segerblom facing three challengers in District E

Longtime Nevada lawmaker Tick Segerblom says there’s a disadvantage to being an incumbent with the “throw the bums out” mentality among voters.

Tick Segerblom at the Review-Journal studio in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Segerblom is a Democratic candidate for Clark County Commission District E. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jon Rider at the Review-Journal studio in Las Vegas Monday, July 18, 2022. Rider is a Republican candidate for Clark County Commission District E. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

From left: Tick Segerblom, Marco Hernandez and Jon Rider

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom is well aware of at least one disadvantage to running for office as an incumbent.

“In this day and age, you just don’t know: when a lot of people are saying ‘throw the bums out,’” he said. “So, if you’re an incumbent, they don’t want you.”

To counter that, he said, he is shaking hands and selling his message to as many voters as possible in his District E, which includes part of the Strip and the predominantly Latino east Las Vegas.

“I take this very seriously,” he said.

His challengers are Republican primary winner Jon Rider, third-party candidate Randy Rose and independent Marco Hernandez, the Laborers Local 872 vice president who ran a tight race against Segerblom in the 2018 Democratic primary.

“There’s a strong independent running,” Segerblom said about Hernandez, “so, we’ll have to see what he does.”

Independent Joette Luiz, who could not be reached for comment, will not be in the November ballot, according to a Clark County spokesman.

Segerblom leads in fundraising, having reported nearly a quarter-million dollars raised from January to August, with $270,000 in his coffers.

Hernandez’s campaign had $46,000 on hand of the $74,450 he had raised this year through mid-July. Rose had $29.87 left from the $1,148 he raised. Rider had raised nothing.

Incumbent

Segerblom, a former state senator and assemblyman instrumental in the legalization of marijuana in Nevada, said that although the pandemic hampered much of his first term as commissioner while he was “running around trying to put out fires,” he enjoys his job.

He won his June primary with 61 percent of the vote.

“You always hate to say that you’re running (for re-election) because now you know more than you knew before, and you know what you’re doing,” he said. “But the truth is, I think I’ve done a good job for four years.”

Now in post-pandemic recovery, he said, the commission has more bandwidth to fully address other issues, such as the shortages of affordable housing and water.

The county is “in pretty good shape,” he said.

He wants to improve the quality of life in east Las Vegas, such as addressing heat islands and building a highway interchange.

“So, just things like that where we can work and make it look more like Summerlin as opposed to just a poor area that people don’t care about,” he said.

He touted his work with work with the redevelopment agency and the “day to day” issues like cleaning up and rejuvenating neighborhoods through code enforcement and trash pickups.

A member of the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority, he supports rent control or at the very least cracking down on out-of-state hedge funds buying up homes and increasing rents.

But more homes need to be built to relieve increasing housing costs, he said. The commission recently approved a $120 million investment to build or refurbish about 3,100 homes for lower-income residents.

Labor leader

Marco Hernandez came fewer than 200 votes shy of defeating Segerblom in the 2018 Democratic primary. He said he hasn’t stopped campaigning since, noting that “the district is still divided.”

“People are fed up that the district is still neglected, and they want to see change,” he said. “Hopefully that’ll reflect back in November.”

His main focus would be on properly funding emergency services.

He chastised what he described Segerblom’s increased attention on legal pot and national issues. Hernandez, who feels comfortable running as an independent because he said wants to represents all constituents, said that he would have an open-door policy and that he would be easily be reached by phone.

Hernandez said he would help streamline the application and permit process for businesses trying to move in the district and would make sure the “right projects” qualify.

Hernandez, a long-term construction professional who worked through the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the Great Recession, says he understands how to put people back to work and the needs of the community during a crisis.

“It’s never over until the last day,” he said. “I’m not going to stop until the last day, Election Day.”

Monorail expansion

“I’ve been living in Clark County a while, and I see and talk to people that needs things that aren’t being addressed,” said Rose, of the Independent American Party.

He said he wants the Las Vegas Monorail on the Strip to be placed under the Regional Transportation Commission and expanded valley wide and connected with bus routes.

To address the water shortage, he would explore connecting Lake Tahoe to Lake Mead via an “aqueduct” so when the Northern Nevada body gets excess water, some of that supply flows south.

“When the water is gone, everything is gone,” he said. “(We) can’t wait until the last minute.”

The retired stock market broker said that he would vote against a sales tax increase and that mental health would be a priority.

Rose, who lost the Republican primary for the seat in 2018, said he has been meeting voters in the district the past eight years and continues to campaign.

12-year plan

Rider, a marketing and development specialist, described himself as the “incorruptible” candidate who wants to be the people’s employee, not “dictator.”

He did not expound on what he called a 12-year plan but noted that the shortage of affordable housing was “dismal.”

Rider, who walked away with 64.5 percent of the Republican vote during June’s primary, said he would “coax” developers to build more apartments and homes.

Transportation and the water shortage also would be his priorities, and he would advocate to change the recently renamed Harry Reid International Airport to the “Las Vegas International Airport.”

Rider said he found it disrespectful that commissioners spend time on their cellphones during public meetings.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.