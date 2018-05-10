Las Vegas San Gennaro Feast canceled for liquor violation

The popular San Gennaro Feast will not be held this weekend after minors were able to purchase alcohol at the bi-annual event last September.

San Gennaro Feast goers, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

The popular San Gennaro Feast will not be held this weekend after minors were able to purchase alcohol at the bi-annual event last September.

Clark County suspended the business licenses for the feast following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department, county spokesman Dan Kulin said. The county also revoked the liquor license for Las Vegas Horse Expo, the event’s liquor caterer.

Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said detectives observed people younger than 21 purchase alcohol from six bartenders at the event on Sept. 16.

The four-day Italian food festival was set to begin its 39th year of celebration on Thursday.

The festival’s website states it will be held again September 12-16, with a location to be announced. Last May more than 70 restaurants participated in the event.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.