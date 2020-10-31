Last day the busiest for Clark County early voting

Incomplete voting totals show that the final day of the two-week early voting period — traditionally the busiest — saw the highest turnout of voters.

The Williams family, from left, son Anson, 26, dad Mike, 57, and mom Shamial, 56, all of Las Vegas, cast their ballots on the last day of early voting at Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Shamial Williams, 56, of Las Vegas, votes on the last day of early voting at Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Mike Williams, 57, of Las Vegas, votes on the last day of early voting at Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Donald Prentiss, 60, of Las Vegas prepares to drop off his ballot on the last day of early voting at Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

As 81-year-old Delma Brown scooted her walker out of Pearson Community Center as part of the final cohort of Nevadans to vote early in the 2020 general election, she was asked what motivated her to cast her ballot.

“To get out of the house,” Brown said, the deadpan line eliciting a laugh from her daughter, Claudia Buford, who also voted Friday. “They don’t let old people out any more.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic raging on, Buford said her mother, a retired North Las Vegas school teacher and longtime poll worker, has only left the house twice since March.

“And both were good reasons: A flu shot and to vote,” Buford said. “It’s important, right?”

“All elections are important,” Brown said.

The mother-daughter pair was among the 31,000 Clark County residents to have voted early on Friday as of 5:40 p.m. This incomplete total is already the largest one-day turnout posted by the county in the 2020 early voting period. The polls closed at 8 p.m., although anyone who lined up to vote was allowed to cast a ballot, regardless of the hour.

Friday’s partial results brought Clark County’s early voting total to more than 373,000. As of 3:47 p.m., at least 515,000 Nevadans voted early in person.

In 2016, about 489,000 Clark County residents and 702,000 total Nevadans voted early.

However, after factoring in this year’s record-smashing mail ballot turnout, the overall turnout was a little more than 1.05 million voters as of Friday afternoon.

Final statewide totals for mail ballots and in-person early voting were not available before print deadline on Friday, but Nevada could eclipse the overall turnout in the 2016 general election — a little more than 1.1 million — before polls open on election day.

Scene from the polls

The final wave of early voters faced some lines in Clark County, though it appears no voting site matched the three-plus hour waits faced at some places during the first day of early voting on Oct. 17.

The Galleria at Sunset remained one of the county’s hottest spots, with waits of around an hour. Smaller community center locations, like Pearson, had no wait at all.

The Williams family — Mike, Shamial and son, Anson, all of Las Vegas — waited only a few minutes to cast their ballots side-by-side at Pearson just after the center opened at 9 a.m.

Marva Putnam, of Las Vegas, said the weather contributed to her Friday afternoon decision to head to another busy spot, Mountain Crest Recreation Center.

“I was not going to send it in the mail,” she said. “I normally vote on election day, but it’s a beautiful day and my husband was just here, so I thought I’d come out.”

At the Silver Springs Recreation Center in Henderson, Chris Lorenzo said all elections are important, as the country is facing and often faces challenging times.

“I recommend everyone vote — just, whoever you’re representing, make sure they’re representing your agenda,” he said. “What you think would help you and benefit you.”

Some voters at the East Las Vegas Community skipped the modest 15-minute wait in favor of curbside ballot drop off just after 5 p.m.

Democrats out in force

Democratic leaders and volunteers were prevalent throughout the Las Vegas area.

The volunteers, wearing blue T-shirts, thanked those leaving Pearson, East Las Vegas and other voting centers and asked them to urge three friends to do the same.

Sen. Jacky Rosen held a digital event, while Rep. Susie Lee appeared in person with Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate and California senator Kamala Harris.

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez also appeared at two Las Vegas events.

