Clark County

More people are voting by mail. Here’s what Clark County is doing about it

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2024 - 6:03 pm
 
Updated March 5, 2024 - 6:31 pm
Workers continue sorting ballots for final tabulations at the Clark County Election Department on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Ballot equipment is stored for later usage as Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar discuss 2024 election security at the Clark County Election Department on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada’s reputation of being the slowest ballot counter could soon be no more.

Two additional ballot tabulation machines will be coming to Clark County after commissioners approved their purchase at a meeting Tuesday morning.

The machines are meant to accommodate the increased volume of mail ballots, according to the county.

The use of mail-in ballots have become increasingly popular. During the 2022 midterm election, a little more than half of voters utilized mail-in ballots. During the recent presidential preference primary election, 78 percent of voters used mail-in ballots.

The deal for the devices, which also includes software, support services and shipping, will cost the county $448,400.

It’s the eighth amendment to Clark County’s voting system agreement with Dominion Voting Systems, a manufacturer of voting equipment both in Nevada and nationally. The latest amendment will bring the county’s contract with Dominion up to a little over $25 million.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

