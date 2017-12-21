No elevated roads between airport, Las Vegas Strip, county decides

Clark County is no longer exploring whether to build elevated expressways between the Las Vegas Strip and McCarran International Airport.

Public works director Denis Cederburg announced the decision at Tuesday’s county commission meeting citing objections from the public, Nevada Resort Association and UNLV.

Proposed routes would have taken two-lane roads 22-feet above Koval Lane, Swenson Street and Paradise Road. Complaints focused primarily on how elevated expressways would affect property values and be unpleasing to the eye, Cederburg said.

“They wanted to see more mass transit options (ranging) from a light rail or extension of the monorail,” Cederburg told commissioners.

Inbound and outbound elevated expressways were floated as a way to relieve congestion between the airport and the Strip. A traffic study estimated the roads could shave travel time for the tens of thousands of drivers who pass through the corridor each day.

Multiple routes were being considered, and cost an estimated $300 million to $400 million to build.

The county began publicly exploring the possibility of building the expressway since January 2016.

Cederburg said county staff is exploring less expensive ways to reduce travel time between the airport and the Strip. They include widening Koval and extending the Howard Hughes Parkway from Flamingo Road south to Tropicana Avenue.

