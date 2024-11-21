49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County

No recount requests filed for 2024 election in Clark County

Election workers process ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 10, 20 ...
Election workers process ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
More Stories
A worker from Clark County’s Public Works Department installs one of the 12 new solar streetl ...
‘A good thing’: New rules target copper wire theft in Las Vegas Valley
‘Awfully high’ sales tax won’t be going up in Clark County
‘Her remarkable life’: Lois Tarkanian was pillar of Las Vegas as educator, politician
Henderson Justice of the Peace Sam Bateman presides over a case on July 2, 2018. He was hired a ...
Clark County deputy manager leaves after a year, expensive search
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2024 - 5:51 pm
 

Clark County has not received requests for a recount in the 2024 election, according to a county spokesperson.

The county canvassed the election on Friday, and losing candidates had until Wednesday to request a recount in their race, which the candidate would have had to pay for.

There were several close races in the county, from Assembly District 12, where Democratic incumbent Max Carter defeated Republican Nancy Roecker by 277 votes, to Assembly District 41, where incumbent Sandra Jauregui defeated Rafael Arryo-Montalvo by 257 votes, to the North Las Vegas City Council race, where Ruth Garcia Anderson defeated Robert “Twixx” Taylor by just eight votes.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Changes coming to CCSD’s book review policy
By / RJ

The decision comes just after two former Moms for Liberty members were elected to the School Board. The trustees-elect have advocated for removing certain books that they have described as “pornographic.”

MORE STORIES