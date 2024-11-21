No recount requests filed for 2024 election in Clark County

No candidate in Clark County filed a request for a recount, the deadline for which was Wednesday evening.

Clark County has not received requests for a recount in the 2024 election, according to a county spokesperson.

The county canvassed the election on Friday, and losing candidates had until Wednesday to request a recount in their race, which the candidate would have had to pay for.

There were several close races in the county, from Assembly District 12, where Democratic incumbent Max Carter defeated Republican Nancy Roecker by 277 votes, to Assembly District 41, where incumbent Sandra Jauregui defeated Rafael Arryo-Montalvo by 257 votes, to the North Las Vegas City Council race, where Ruth Garcia Anderson defeated Robert “Twixx” Taylor by just eight votes.

