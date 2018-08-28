Outgoing Democrat Brager endorses Republican in Clark County race

A longtime Clark County commissioner has reached across the aisle to endorse her potential successor.

Clark County Commissioner Susan Brager speaks during a commission meeting, April 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tisha Black, Republican candidate for Clark County Commission District F. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Commissioner Susan Brager, a term-limited Democrat, endorsed Republican Tisha Black on Tuesday in the race for the District F county commission seat.

Describing herself as a registered Democrat for more than 50 years, Brager said she appreciates Black’s honesty, integrity and business acumen.

“It’s not something I do easily, but I feel very strong in this case that we have a very honest candidate in Tisha Black,” Brager said. “Even though it’s a partisan seat it should not be partisan in the works of the board.”

Black, 46, is a founding partner of the Black and LoBello law firm and a political newcomer. She is facing attorney Justin Jones, a 43-year-old Democrat and former state senator, in the Nov. 6 election.

Brager said that she disliked that Jones was campaigning on his representation of an environmental nonprofit suing the county. Save Red Rock is trying block a developer’s proposal to build thousands of homes atop Blue Diamond Hill, which borders the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Jones’ campaign website says he has “served as counsel for Save Red Rock in its lengthy fight to prevent sprawl development in Red Rock Canyon.”

Brager, whose district encompasses Blue Diamond Hill, said she took issue with that part of Jones’ campaign because Red Rock Canyon is already protected from development. County commissioners have also not approved any development on Blue Diamond Hill.

“Red Rock is already saved, so why would you have it in your campaign that you’re going to save Red Rock?” Brager said. “I think it’s a hot-button issue for people, and that isn’t how I operate politically.”

Neither Black nor Jones could be immediately reached for comment.

District F lies in the southwest valley and covers land south of Charleston Boulevard and west of Interstate 15. It also includes the communities of Blue Diamond, Primm, Jean, Goodsprings, Mountain Springs and Sandy Valley.

