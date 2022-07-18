104°F
Real property tax bills sent out by Clark County

July 18, 2022 - 2:58 pm
 
Clark County Government Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The initial real property tax bills for Clark County residents were mailed over the weekend and should be arriving in mailboxes as early as this week, according to a county news release.

Residents will receive either a tax bill if they do not pay their property taxes through a mortgage company or a tax statement showing what has been sent to their mortgage company for payment. Each of these documents show the property tax cap percentage for their address/addresses.

The property tax cap percentage is the maximum percent a property owner’s property tax can increase by annually. This percentage is calculated each year by the Nevada Department of Taxation. For this fiscal year (2022-23), the property tax cap rate for primary residences is 3 percent and other properties (investment, commercial, etc.) is 8 percent.

Residents can see what their property tax percentage is on their bill or statement, and a homeowner can correct this information at any time, each year before June 30 through the Clark County assessor’s office.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

