Real property tax bills sent out by Clark County
The initial real property tax bills for Clark County residents were mailed over the weekend and should be arriving in mailboxes as early as this week, according to a county news release.
Residents will receive either a tax bill if they do not pay their property taxes through a mortgage company or a tax statement showing what has been sent to their mortgage company for payment. Each of these documents show the property tax cap percentage for their address/addresses.
The property tax cap percentage is the maximum percent a property owner’s property tax can increase by annually. This percentage is calculated each year by the Nevada Department of Taxation. For this fiscal year (2022-23), the property tax cap rate for primary residences is 3 percent and other properties (investment, commercial, etc.) is 8 percent.
Residents can see what their property tax percentage is on their bill or statement, and a homeowner can correct this information at any time, each year before June 30 through the Clark County assessor’s office.
