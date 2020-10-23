Republicans sue Clark County over mail ballot counting

The Nevada Republican Party and President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign filed a lawsuit against Clark County on Friday, alleging the county has violated state election law during its counting of early votes.

The Nevada Republican Party and President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign filed a lawsuit against Clark County on Friday, alleging the county has violated state election law during its counting of early votes, according to sources with knowledge of the action.

The state party announced the lawsuit, filed in Clark County, late Friday morning. It seeks to stop the counting of mail ballots until a ruling can be made on its claims against the state’s most populous county.

Earlier this week, the Republicans’ attorneys sent a letter to Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, claiming the county was not allowing observers into all of the rooms in which ballots are handled, was positioning observers too far away for “meaningful observation” and would not allow the GOP to place cameras in observation areas.

State law allows for members of the public to observe ballot counting and processing at county offices.

The party accused the county of failing to be transparent during a newly adopted election format.

Republicans criticize mail ballots

State and national Republicans, including Trump himself, have routinely criticized both state Democrats, who adopted new election standards given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and mail-in balloting, which they say increases chance of ballot fraud.

They filed a lawsuit against the state in an attempt to block vote-by-mail expansion. It was dismissed.

Experts have said mail balloting is safe, and Cegavaske testified earlier this year that her office did not find any fraud during the state’s all-mail primary election in June.

So far, mail ballots have trended heavily in Democrats’ direction.

Statewide, 177,322 Democrats have mailed in ballots compared to 99,355 Republicans as of Friday morning.

In Clark County, 107,928 Democrats and 38,355 Republicans have mailed in ballots.

Republicans have begun to outpace Democrats in in-person early voting, however, cutting the statewide Democratic lead from 17 percentage points to less than nine points throughout the week.

Access granted

In response to the letter, Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said the election department “has gone above and beyond to provide access to observers,” creating additional observation areas beyond what is required under state law.

“The letter includes many misleading or inaccurate claims,” Kulin said.

Kulin said the room noted in Republican complaints is, in fact, a call center for reaching out to voters who need to fix, or “cure,” issues with their mail-in ballots. Because election staff may discuss personal information with voters over the phone, observation is not permitted. The call center does not house any ballots, Kulin said.

The county believes the request for cameras in observation areas is likely not legal under state law, with Kulin adding that it is also inappropriate to allow one party to have exclusive access and control over cameras during the election.

Kulin also addressed Republican concerns over how ballots are inspected.

The Republicans objected to ballots being removed from their envelopes, which contain personal information. Their letter notes that staff remove the ballot from its envelope, check it for problems, then return it into the envelope if they find any. This does not protect a voter’s right to a secret ballot, the letter said.

Kulin said this process is administered by two-person, bipartisan counting boards. The ballots are not removed from their privacy sleeves until their envelopes have been stored in a secure location. Any ballots with problems are not returned to their envelope, but rather a separate folder.

“At no time is the envelope with the voter’s name sought or used in this step of the process,” Kulin said.

