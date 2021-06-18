Residents urged to avoid illegal fireworks, file reports online

Officials are once again asking Las Vegas Valley residents to avoid using illegal fireworks during the July Fourth holiday and to report such activity online.

A group sets off illegal fireworks in celebration of Independence Day on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Only fireworks labeled “safe and sane” will be allowed from June 28 to July 4 in Clark County and Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson, according to a statement from the county. No fireworks of any kind are allowed at Wetlands Park or any public lands in the region.

The “You Light it, We Write it” campaign seeks to prevent people from using illegal fireworks during this period. People can report illegal fireworks at ISpyFireworks.com. The county urged people not to call 911 or 311 to report fireworks.

Reports made online will be used to map “problem areas and plan future law enforcement efforts.” Last year, the website received 27,194 complaints, including more than 17,332 on July 4, according to the county.

Legal fireworks include sparklers and other fireworks that don’t explode in the air. Firecrackers, Roman candles and sky rockets are considered illegal. Anyone caught using illegal fireworks will be subject to fines of $250 to $1,000, according to the statement.

The county said there will be a public fireworks show at 11 p.m. July 4 from seven resorts in the Las Vegas Valley.

