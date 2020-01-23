Silver State dominates ‘I Voted’ sticker rankings in US

Clark is one of three counties in Nevada recognized in the top five, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

A man shows off his "I Voted" sticker after casting his ballots at a polling station at Galleria Mall on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Robert Elvin, an election official, displays "I Voted" stickers at a polling station at Galleria Mall on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada has three of the five best “I Voted” stickers in the country, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

The commission announced the five winners of the 2019 Clearinghouse Award for Original and Creative “I Voted” Stickers on Wednesday: Clark, Douglas and Washoe counties, and the states of Alaska and Louisiana.

Clark County’s design stemmed from a shortage of the classic stickers in 2016, according to a statement from the county. County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria and his staff designed a new, diamond-shaped sticker that features many distinguishable Las Vegas images.

“We are very proud of the concept we developed and how we were able to incorporate uniquely Las Vegas images,” Gloria said in a statement Wednesday. “When someone sees the sticker, they immediately know it’s Vegas.”

