Sisolak names his replacement on Clark County Commission

Michael Naft, a top aide for U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, has been appointed to fill Gov. Steve Sisolak’s seat on the Clark County Commission, the governor announced Tuesday.

“Michael has an incredible record of public service and dedication to Southern Nevada and will be a committed representative for Clark County families,” Sisolak said in a statement. “I know he will serve his community well and I am proud to appoint him to the Commission.”

Naft will represent District A on the seven-member body, replacing Sisolak, who departed from the commission at the end of last year after winning the gubernatorial election. Sisolak had represented the district since 2009.

