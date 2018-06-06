Some weapons now banned at protests in Clark County

Makeshift weapons such as baseball bats, chains and slingshots are now banned at protests in Clark County.

Protesters chant during a demonstration in Las Vegas. Review-Journal file photo.

County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to pass a local law prohibiting several items from public demonstrations.

Commissioners first discussed the safety measure in May. They partnered with Metro police, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada and Culinary Workers Local 226 to write the law.

One notable item missing from the list: guns.

Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani said that is because a law passed in 2015 gives the state sole authority over laws controlling firearms, accessories and ammunition.

