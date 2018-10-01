Cortez Masto issues statement on Oct. 1 shooting anniversary

“We’re still recovering from the events that took place on 1 October,” Nevada’s junior senator says. “We’re still grieving for the family members who are no longer with us.”

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

WASHINGTON — Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada issued a statement Monday, on the anniversary of “that awful night one year ago,” thanking Las Vegas and first responders who responded to the mass shooting on the Strip.

“We’re still recovering from the events that took place on 1 October. We’re still grieving for the family members who are no longer with us,” Cortez Masto said in the statement. She was expected to deliver the message again later in a Senate floor speech.

The mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip last year left 58 people dead and hundreds wounded. It is classified by federal law enforcement as the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Follow the Review Journal Coverage of Oct. 1 Anniversary

Cortez Masto said the world was shown the sentiments behind the term Vegas Strong from the outpouring of support within the community.

“Let’s continue to do everything we can to support those who are still struggling to recover from the emotional and physical wounds they sustained October 1st,” she said.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.