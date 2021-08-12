97°F
Politics and Government

Days left for Nevadans to get health care plan with added subsidies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2021 - 6:10 pm
 
Insurance broker Jeanna Kamo, right, helps a couple sign up for the exchange during an open enr ...
Insurance broker Jeanna Kamo, right, helps a couple sign up for the exchange during an open enrollment event for the Nevada Health Link at St. Rose Dominican Hospital San Martin Campus, Friday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Nevadans have until Sunday to apply through the state’s insurance exchange for a federally subsidized health plan with rates further reduced by the stimulus package.

The Nevada Health Link state exchange offers Affordable Care Act plans to individuals, contract workers and small business owners at subsidized rates. The stimulus package, formally known as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, increases these subsidies. To claim these increased subsidies, applicants must apply by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

Nevadans who collected unemployment this year may be eligible for plans where they pay zero in premiums, according to information from the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency that operates Nevada Health Link.

The stimulus package also has expanded eligibility for an exchange plan to those making more than four times the federal poverty level. The federal poverty level for one person is just under $13,000.

Monthly premiums are based on yearly estimated household income.

The online exchange allows Nevadans to compare more than 50 quality health insurance plans.

Those already enrolled in a plan can log into their accounts and apply their subsidy increases.

To apply or for more information, visit https://enroll.nevadahealthlink.com/hix/.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

