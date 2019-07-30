106°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Democratic candidate events through the weekend in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2019 - 4:42 pm
 
Updated August 2, 2019 - 1:19 pm

This is a schedule of Democratic campaign events happening through Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley as presidential candidates participate in a forum sponsored by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

Aug. 2

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will host a 6 p.m. event at Green Valley High School in Henderson. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP through the campaign’s website.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro will attend a 6:30 p.m. house party at 2240 Lincoln Road in Las Vegas. You may RSVP here.

Rep. Seth Moulton will host three meet-and-greet events on Friday: 1 p.m. at Prestige Living in Henderson, 3 p.m. at Oakmont Senior Center in Las Vegas and 7:30 p.m. at the Leatherneck Club, 4360 West Spring Mountain Road, in Las Vegas.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will hold a 5 p.m. rally at First Friday, 1025 South 1st St. in Las Vegas.

Aug. 3

Former Vice President Joe Biden will host a 12:15 p.m. community event at Sun City Macdonald Ranch, 2020 West Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson. He then will host an AAPI gathering at 3 p.m. in Las Vegas at Harbor Palace Seafood Restaurant.

Sen. Cory Booker will visit Expertise Cosmetology Institute at 1 p.m. and speak during the 6 p.m. service at Victory Missionary Baptist Church.

Sen. Bernie Sanders will lead a 3 p.m. economic question-and-answer session at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway, in Las Vegas.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar will host a 3:45 p.m. meet-and-greet at 3333 Spring Shadow Road in Las Vegas.

Sen. Kamala Harris will host an event at 5 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Mack Elementary School, 3170 Laurel Ave., in Henderson. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP here.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will host a 5 p.m. event at Gabi Coffee & Bakery, 5808 Spring Mountain Road Suite 104, in Las Vegas.

Sen. Michael Bennet will host a 6 p.m. town hall at Makers & Finders, 1120 S. Main St. Suite #110, in Las Vegas.

Author Marianne Williamson will host a 7 p.m. town hall at RYK Yoga & Meditation Center in Las Vegas. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP here.

Aug. 4

Harris will speak during the 9:45 a.m. service at Victory Missionary Baptist Church. She then will host a meet-and-greet with members of black fraternities and sororities at Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., in North Las Vegas.

Williamson will speak at 10 a.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living of Greater Las Vegas. You may RSVP here.

Bennet will host two events in northern Nevada on Sunday: 11 a.m. at Comma Coffee Cafe, 312 South Carson St., in Carson City and 2 p.m. at Swill Coffee and Wine, 3366 Lakeside Court, in Reno.

Sanders will host a noon town hall at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas, followed by a 2 p.m. office-opening ceremony at 101 Rainbow Boulevard, Suite 17, in Las Vegas.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
THE LATEST
Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas., questions former special counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies ...
Trump nominee for intelligence director job withdraws
The Associated Press

President Donald Trump says his pick for national intelligence director has decided to withdraw from the running, citing unfair media coverage.

Donald Trump is introduced by Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald during the keyn ...
Nevada GOP may use poll to endorse Trump, not caucus
By / RJ

The Nevada Republican Party is proposing a statewide preference poll of its central committee to renominate President Donald Trump; the regular party caucuses on Feb. 25 will simply nominate delegates to the county conventions.