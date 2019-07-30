Democratic candidate events through the weekend in Las Vegas

This is a schedule of Democratic campaign events by presidential candidates in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

(Getty Images)

This is a schedule of Democratic campaign events happening through Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley as presidential candidates participate in a forum sponsored by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

Aug. 2

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will host a 6 p.m. event at Green Valley High School in Henderson. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP through the campaign’s website.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro will attend a 6:30 p.m. house party at 2240 Lincoln Road in Las Vegas. You may RSVP here.

Rep. Seth Moulton will host three meet-and-greet events on Friday: 1 p.m. at Prestige Living in Henderson, 3 p.m. at Oakmont Senior Center in Las Vegas and 7:30 p.m. at the Leatherneck Club, 4360 West Spring Mountain Road, in Las Vegas.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will hold a 5 p.m. rally at First Friday, 1025 South 1st St. in Las Vegas.

Aug. 3

Former Vice President Joe Biden will host a 12:15 p.m. community event at Sun City Macdonald Ranch, 2020 West Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson. He then will host an AAPI gathering at 3 p.m. in Las Vegas at Harbor Palace Seafood Restaurant.

Sen. Cory Booker will visit Expertise Cosmetology Institute at 1 p.m. and speak during the 6 p.m. service at Victory Missionary Baptist Church.

Sen. Bernie Sanders will lead a 3 p.m. economic question-and-answer session at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway, in Las Vegas.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar will host a 3:45 p.m. meet-and-greet at 3333 Spring Shadow Road in Las Vegas.

Sen. Kamala Harris will host an event at 5 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Mack Elementary School, 3170 Laurel Ave., in Henderson. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP here.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will host a 5 p.m. event at Gabi Coffee & Bakery, 5808 Spring Mountain Road Suite 104, in Las Vegas.

Sen. Michael Bennet will host a 6 p.m. town hall at Makers & Finders, 1120 S. Main St. Suite #110, in Las Vegas.

Author Marianne Williamson will host a 7 p.m. town hall at RYK Yoga & Meditation Center in Las Vegas. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP here.

Aug. 4

Harris will speak during the 9:45 a.m. service at Victory Missionary Baptist Church. She then will host a meet-and-greet with members of black fraternities and sororities at Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., in North Las Vegas.

Williamson will speak at 10 a.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living of Greater Las Vegas. You may RSVP here.

Bennet will host two events in northern Nevada on Sunday: 11 a.m. at Comma Coffee Cafe, 312 South Carson St., in Carson City and 2 p.m. at Swill Coffee and Wine, 3366 Lakeside Court, in Reno.

Sanders will host a noon town hall at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas, followed by a 2 p.m. office-opening ceremony at 101 Rainbow Boulevard, Suite 17, in Las Vegas.