Democratic PAC files complaint against GOP congressional candidate

End Citizens United, a PAC that supports Democratic candidates, filed a complaint against GOP candidate Drew Johnson, alleging he didn’t file his latest financial disclosure report.

SAUNDERS: NATO media to Biden: What are you still doing here?

3 things likely to come out of the Republican convention

Betting favorite to be Donald Trump’s running mate shifts yet again

Drew Johnson poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Tuesday, August 02, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Democratic political action committee filed a complaint against GOP congressional candidate Drew Johnson, accusing him of failing to file his latest financial disclosure report.

End Citizens United filed the complaint with the Department of Justice on Thursday, demanding that it investigate Johnson for allegedly failing to file his financial disclosure report that was due May 15.

“This disregard for the law is alarming for someone who is a candidate for federal office,” the group wrote. “Nevada voters must have the opportunity to review properly filed reports to assess Johnson’s fitness for elected office.”

Johnson, who is running against Democratic Rep. Susie Lee, filed a financial disclosure report when he first announced he was running last year, but federal election law requires candidates to file a financial disclosure report on or before May 15 of each successive year that the person continues to be a candidate.

Raymond Serrano, a spokesman for Johnson’s campaign, said the campaign filed Johnson’s financial report after entering the race and has since filed a follow-up report.

“If an error occurred, it was purely clerical and has been corrected,” Serrano said in a statement.

Johnson, a conservative policy analyst, won his Republican primary in June with nearly 32 percent of the votes. The columnist previously ran for Clark County Commission in 2022 but lost to incumbent Justin Jones, a Democrat, by less than 350 votes.

Lee also didn’t file her 2024 financial disclosure report, however she did file a request for an extension and must turn hers in by Aug. 13.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.