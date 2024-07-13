112°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Democratic PAC files complaint against GOP congressional candidate

Drew Johnson poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Tuesday, August 02, 2022, in Las ...
Drew Johnson poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Tuesday, August 02, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
FILE - Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthou ...
Judge throws out Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy case
Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, right, points toward Republican presidential candidate former Presiden ...
Betting favorite to be Donald Trump’s running mate shifts yet again
Preparations are made around the Fiserv Forum ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention, ...
3 things likely to come out of the Republican convention
President Joe Biden approaches the podium to begin his news conference Thursday, July 11, 2024, ...
SAUNDERS: NATO media to Biden: What are you still doing here?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2024 - 5:00 pm
 

A Democratic political action committee filed a complaint against GOP congressional candidate Drew Johnson, accusing him of failing to file his latest financial disclosure report.

End Citizens United filed the complaint with the Department of Justice on Thursday, demanding that it investigate Johnson for allegedly failing to file his financial disclosure report that was due May 15.

“This disregard for the law is alarming for someone who is a candidate for federal office,” the group wrote. “Nevada voters must have the opportunity to review properly filed reports to assess Johnson’s fitness for elected office.”

Johnson, who is running against Democratic Rep. Susie Lee, filed a financial disclosure report when he first announced he was running last year, but federal election law requires candidates to file a financial disclosure report on or before May 15 of each successive year that the person continues to be a candidate.

Raymond Serrano, a spokesman for Johnson’s campaign, said the campaign filed Johnson’s financial report after entering the race and has since filed a follow-up report.

“If an error occurred, it was purely clerical and has been corrected,” Serrano said in a statement.

Johnson, a conservative policy analyst, won his Republican primary in June with nearly 32 percent of the votes. The columnist previously ran for Clark County Commission in 2022 but lost to incumbent Justin Jones, a Democrat, by less than 350 votes.

Lee also didn’t file her 2024 financial disclosure report, however she did file a request for an extension and must turn hers in by Aug. 13.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
SAUNDERS: Democrats can thank Barack Obama for their Joe Biden problem
SAUNDERS: Democrats can thank Barack Obama for their Joe Biden problem
2
New betting favorite emerges to be Donald Trump’s running mate
New betting favorite emerges to be Donald Trump’s running mate
3
Betting favorite to be Donald Trump’s running mate shifts yet again
Betting favorite to be Donald Trump’s running mate shifts yet again
4
Las Vegas County? Clark County commissioner says, ‘It’s time’
Las Vegas County? Clark County commissioner says, ‘It’s time’
5
Las Vegas City Council to consider vote on Lone Mountain LDS temple
Las Vegas City Council to consider vote on Lone Mountain LDS temple
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthou ...
Judge throws out Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy case
By Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

His creditors can now pursue other legal remedies to recoup at least some of the money they’re owed, such as getting a court order to seize his apartments and other assets.

 
Biden says he’s going to ‘complete the job’ despite calls to bow out
By SEUNG MIN KIM and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

President Joe Biden used his highly anticipated news conference to deliver a forceful defense of his foreign and domestic policies, and batted away questions about his ability to serve another four years.

Workers serve customers at a fast food restaurant Thursday, June 27, 2024, in southeast Denver. ...
Inflation in US cools in June for 3rd straight month
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The latest inflation readings could help convince the Fed’s policymakers that inflation is returning to its 2% target.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
All Nevada’s Congressional races set for November as Lee wins 4th District GOP primary
recommend 2
3 things likely to come out of the Republican convention
recommend 3
AOC to stump for Biden in Las Vegas on Thursday
recommend 4
2024 Election: Where Nevada’s federal races are at, what the biggest issues will be
recommend 5
Could Joe Biden be replaced on Nevada’s ballot?
recommend 6
Nevada’s Democrats still backing Biden as their party’s candidate