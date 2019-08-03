Democratic presidential candidates speaking at Las Vegas event — LIVE BLOG

Nineteen Democratic presidential candidates will make brief appearances Saturday at a forum in Las Vegas. Follow our live blog for the latest.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., participate in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Candidates will appear in Las Vegas Saturday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

AFSCME President Lee Saunders speaks

AFSCME President Lee Saunders says this forum is really the beginning of the union’s endorsement process. In the past, the union has been quick to endorse, he said. But this time he wants to slow the process down.

Lee said he wants the candidates to talk about the issues that affect working people. “We want the candidates to talk about the importance of unions in the fabric of American society,” he said.

AFSCME has 1.4 million members across the country, he said.

Lee said the union will be sending out polls and holding town hall meetings with members to measure support for candidates.

“We’re going to take our time with this, and we’re going to be smart, and we’re going to be strategic, and we’re going to be deliberate as far as how when endorse and when we endorse,” Saunders said.

Asked if he had concerns about the whether Medicare for All efforts could yield worse health care than negotiated plans, Saunders said, “We are a union that supports single payer.”

“I’d welcome the discussion that’s taking place in the Democratic party right now about how the health care system should look,” Saunders said.

Saunders said he wants AFSCME to have a seat at the table, whether it’s MFA, single payer, public option. \

Updated 9:11 a.m.

Gov. Sisolak addresses press

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak just addressed the press. He said many of the presidential candidates participating in the forum have asked for his support and endorsement, but he hasn’t made any endorsements yet.

The most important thing is for candidates to let the American public know where they stand on important issues, Sisolak said.

Updated 8:51 a.m.

Dem candidates speak in Las Vegas

Most of the expansive Democratic field of presidential candidates will make brief appearances Saturday at a forum in Las Vegas.

Nineteen candidates are scheduled to speak starting at about 9 a.m. at the forum, hosted by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. Candidates will appear one at a time to take questions from union members at UNLV’s student union.

Follow our live blog here for the latest from the candidates.

The event comes days after a contentious second round Democratic primary debates, and on a weekend when many candidates are making stops around the state.

The candidates are scheduled to speak in the following order:

— Julian Castro (Former HUD secretary)

— Elizabeth Warren (U.S. Sen. Massachusetts)

— Seth Moulton (Rep. of Massachusetts)

— Steve Bullock (gov of Montana)

— Joe Biden (former VP)

— Cory Booker (U.S. Sen. of New Jersey)

— Marianne Williamson (Author, true outsider candidate)

— Beto O’Rourke (Former Rep. of Texas)

— Tom Steyer (Billionaire philanthropist — led aggressive campaign to impeach Trump)

— Bernie Sanders (U.S. Sen. of Vermont)

— Bill de Blasio (Mayor of NYC)

— Amy Klobuchar (U.S. Sen. of Minnesota)

— John Delaney (Former Rep. of Maryland — running as a moderate)

— Jay Inslee (Gov. of Washington)

— Tulsi Gabbard (Rep. of Hawaii)

— Tim Ryan (Rep. of Ohio)

— Kamala Harris (U.S. Sen. of California)

— Michael Bennet (U.S. Sen. of Colorado)

— Pete Buttigieg (Mayor of South Bend, Indiana)

