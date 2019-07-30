Democratic state lawmaker heckles Trump at Jamestown ceremony

A Democratic Virginia state lawmaker says he disrupted President Donald Trump’s address at a historic commemoration to protest the president’s rhetoric and policies.

JAMESTOWN, Va. — A Democratic Virginia state lawmaker says he disrupted President Donald Trump’s address at a historic commemoration to protest the president’s rhetoric and policies.

Del. Ibraheem Samirah stood as Trump was speaking Tuesday at a commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the first representative assembly in the New World. Samirah held up signs that read “deport hate” and “reunite my family.” A third message said “go back to your corrupted home.”

Samirah won a special election earlier this year to represent a northern Virginia district.

He said in a statement that he was confident his constituents would rather him protest than “passively accept” Trump’s presence.

Republican disappointed

Republican House Speaker Kirk Cox said he was disappointed by the outburst. He called it “inconsistent with common decency and a violation of the rules of the House.”

Trump’s appearance in Jamestown prompted black state legislators to boycott the event, citing his recent disparaging comments about minority leaders.

Trump says it was in August 1619 that the first enslaved Africans arrived in Virginia. He says “it was the beginning of a barbaric trade in human lives.”

The president said “we remember every sacred soul who suffered the horrors of slavery and the anguish of bondage.”

Before the speech, Trump also tweeted that Virginia Democrats want to make the event “as uncomfortable as possible, but that’s ok because today is not about them!”

Members of Virginia’s legislative black caucus placed a wreath honoring deceased black lawmakers as part of a boycott of Trump’s visit.

Wreath-laying an alternative

Nearly a dozen black lawmakers joined for a wreath-laying ceremony at Virginia’s State Capitol Tuesday. It was one of several activities planned as an alternative to Trump’s visit.The wreath was placed below two plaques commemorating African American lawmakers who served in the Virginia House of Delegates between 1869 and 1890.

Del. Lamont Bagby said the lawmakers chose to boycott Trump’s appearance in Jamestown because they want to reflect on the good, the bad and “the ugly” of the last 400 years, including slavery.

The lawmakers also plan to hold a ceremony at the Lumpkin’s Slave Jail site in Richmond, where slaves were imprisoned and sold.

Several dozen protesters gathered outside the historic site before Trump was set to take part in the ceremony.

The protesters in historic Jamestown held signs and chanted slogans including, “Love not hate makes America great.”

Among them was 47-year-old Sonya Hull of Williamsburg. Hull said she was protesting because she has concerns about the integrity of U.S. elections.

She says: “I’d like to see the United States act the way it reads on paper.”

Several men gathered on a nearby street corner in support of Trump, who was scheduled to arrive later Tuesday morning.

Some Democratic lawmakers have pledged to boycott the celebrations because of the president’s participation.

‘Love the job’

Trump said black legislators who plan to boycott his appearance are going “against their own people.”

He said African Americans “love the job” he’s doing and are “happy as hell” with his recent comments criticizing a majority black district in the Baltimore area and its congressman.

Trump spoke at the White House before heading to historic Jamestown in Virginia.

Heading to Jamestown, Virginia. Word is the Democrats will make it as uncomfortable as possible, but that’s ok because today is not about them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

Black state lawmakers plan to stay away from Trump’s speech, in part over what they call Trump’s disparaging comments about minority leaders.

Trump said if that’s the case, “they’re fighting against their people” because African Americans “have never been so happy with what a president has done.”