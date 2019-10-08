68°F
Politics and Government

Democrats announce 72 early voting sites for caucus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2019 - 11:14 pm
 

The Nevada Democratic Party on Monday announced 72 early voting sites around the state where voters can cast ballots for four days before the main event on Feb. 22.

Party Chairman William McCurdy II said Nevada’s Democratic Party was the first to offer early voting before a presidential caucus, a move designed to increase participation in the first nominating contest in the West.

“We are blazing a trail when it comes to caucus voting in our state,” McCurdy declared during a news conference at the Culinary Local 226 headquarters, which will serve as one of the early voting sites.

Geoconda Argüello-Kline, the union’s secretary-treasurer, said she was happy to host early voting at the union’s headquarters.

“Today, for us, is a historic day. We are feeling very proud,” she said. “If you don’t vote, you will not be represented.”

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen joined the news conference, too, saying the diverse list of early voting sites would increase participation in all segments of Nevada’s population.

“We get to make history right here in Nevada,” Rosen said.

The list features early voting sites in every one of Nevada’s 17 counties, including Cardenas Market, the Chinatown Plaza, UNLV and UNR, local libraries, the College of Southern Nevada campuses in North Las Vegas, Henderson and Las Vegas, union halls, the Veterans Village II complex and Coronado High School in Henderson.

A full list of the early voting sites, along with their hours of operation, can be found here.

The party had announced plans for a telephone caucus in response to a mandate from the Democratic National Committee to increase participation, but the idea was scrapped after national party officials said cybersecurity couldn’t be guaranteed.

Early voting will run from Feb. 15-18, with the caucus taking place on Feb. 22. County conventions will be held April 18, and the state convention will be May 30. That event will select delegates to travel to the DNC’s national convention July 13-16 in Milwaukee.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.

