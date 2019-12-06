53°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Democrats move toward impeaching Trump; GOP targets Susie Lee

By Alan Fram The Associated Press
December 5, 2019 - 5:38 pm
 

WASHINGTON — House Democrats are charging toward impeaching President Donald Trump but not without pockets of division, as lawmakers who began the summer divided largely rallied Thursday behind Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s cry that his actions leave them “no choice but to act.”

The California Democrat’s announcement that she was asking committee chairs to begin crafting articles of impeachment hardly staunched grumbling that the effort was risky for swing district lawmakers whose 2018 victories gave the party House control. But the strong consensus among Democrats was that the time had come to plunge forward.

“’There’s certainly some anxiety among the more vulnerable members about how this cuts, but a broad acceptance that this moment has found us,” said Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif. “It’s not something we could avoid.”

Republicans were already playing offense on an issue their leaders say will help them gain congressional seats in next November’s voting.

Trump 2020 presidential campaign manager Brad Pascale tweeted what he said was internal GOP polling data showing that the impeachment drive was hurting the reelection prospects of freshman Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okla., who won a seat in that deeply red seat last year.

And the American Action Network, a big-spending GOP group that aids House Republicans, added Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., on Thursday to the nearly 40 House districts where it’s run $7 million worth of impeachment-themed TV or digital ads. The announcer says Lee should abandon the impeachment drive “and get to work on the issues that matter.”

Impeachment skeptics

Freshman Democratic Rep. Jeff Van Drew, an impeachment skeptic all year, said he remained opposed to the effort unless new evidence emerged. He said that should the Democratic-led House vote to impeach Trump — effectively charge him with offenses, which seems all but certain — the Republican-controlled Senate will refuse to oust him from office. That would let Trump claim vindication and result in “tearing the country apart,” said Van Drew, a freshman whose southern New Jersey district narrowly favored Trump in 2016.

“People are going to be angry at each other. I mean constituents,” said Van Drew, who is one of his party’s more endangered lawmakers in next November’s elections.

Also keeping his distance was Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y., another freshman whose Staten Island-centered district backed Trump in 2016 and who won his own seat by a thin margin” last year.

‘’I’m uncomfortable until I see the articles” of impeachment, said Rose, referring to the formal charges that House Democrats will craft in coming days. “That’s the most important things. When you can see the articles, that’s when one can entertain whether one’s comfortable or not.”

Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., a leader of House Democrats’ efforts to protect vulnerable lawmakers, said that wouldn’t stop them from backing impeachment. Most of the more than 40 so-called “Frontline” members are freshmen from closely divided districts.

‘’I suspect the vast majority of folks” will support impeachment, Bera said, “‘and then they’ll have to articulate that in the best way possible for that particular district.” He said party leaders are urging lawmakers to emphasize “helping our constituents, doing things back home” like getting “grant funding for this off-ramp or this project.”’

In a brief morning address to television cameras, Pelosi said Trump “abused his power for his own personal, political benefit at the expense of our national security.” She cited Trump’s pressuring Ukraine to seek dirt on his Democratic political rivals while he withheld military aid and a White House meeting sought by that country’s new president.

In a later news conference, Pelosi said a whisteblower’s late summer revelation of a threatening phone call Trump made to the Ukrainian leader was “the aha moment for the country.” Until then, special counsel Robert Mueller’s revelations about Russia’s attempts to help Trump win the 2016 election had left Democrats divided but ultimately deciding against using those findings to seek impeachment.

‘There is an urgency with Ukraine,” said Rep. Veronica Escobar. ‘’We have elections coming up just next year.”

Even so, Escobar said some of her fellow freshmen from Trump-won districts were worried that Democrats’ impeachment articles would be too broad and include Mueller’s Russia findings, alienating some voters. Other Democrats from deeply blue areas were concerned about a “missed opportunity” by keeping the allegations too narrow, angering liberal constituents.

Another worry, according to freshman Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., is that voters “haven’t really paid attention to all of the work” Democrats have done on bills addressing health care and other concerns because of “the loud microphone that the president has.”

Still, she said, “We have to move ahead.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
THE LATEST
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters as the House Intelligence Commi ...
Pelosi OKs drafting of impeachment articles against Trump
By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

”Our democracy is what is at stake,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “The president leaves us no choice but to act.”