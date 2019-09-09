Documents appear to show Sarah Palin’s husband wants divorce

Anchorage attorney Kimberlee Colbo is representing T.M.P. and also has represented Dakota Meyer in his divorce from the Palins’ eldest daughter, Bristol.

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2008 file photo, Republican vice presidential candidate Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and her husband Todd wave as they leave the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska bound for Wasilla to vote in the presidential election. Court documents suggest the husband of former Alaska governor and 2008 vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin is seeking a divorce. The court papers were filed by a plaintiff identified as T.M.P. against S.L.P. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Todd Palin's middle name is Mitchell and Sarah Palin's middle name is Louise. The documents also note the couple married Aug. 29, 1988, the same wedding date as the Palins. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2008 file photo, Republican vice presidential candidate Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and her husband Todd walk to a plane at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2008, bound for Wasilla to vote in the presidential election. Court documents suggest the husband of former Alaska governor and 2008 vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin is seeking a divorce. The court papers were filed by a plaintiff identified as T.M.P. against S.L.P. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Todd Palin's middle name is Mitchell and Sarah Palin's middle name is Louise. The documents also note the couple married Aug. 29, 1988, the same wedding date as the Palins. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

FILE - In this July 26, 2009, file photo, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin holds her husband's Todd's hand as newly sworn in Gov. Sean Parnell gives his acceptance speech during a ceremony in Fairbanks, Alaska. Court documents appear to show that the husband of former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin is seeking a divorce. The papers, which provide only initials, were filed Friday by T.M.P. against S.L.P. Todd Palin's middle name is Mitchell and Sarah Palin's middle name is Louise. The documents say the couple married Aug. 29, 1988 — the same as the Palins. Birthdates for the two also correspond.(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File)

In this June 8, 2009, file photo, Republican Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and her husband Todd Palin arrive at a Republican congressional fundraiser in Washington. Court documents appear to show that the husband of former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin is seeking a divorce. The papers, which provide only initials, were filed Friday by T.M.P. against S.L.P. Todd Palin's middle name is Mitchell and Sarah Palin's middle name is Louise. The documents say the couple married Aug. 29, 1988 — the same as the Palins. Birthdates for the two also correspond. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

FILE - In this June 28, 2011, file photo, Sarah and Todd Palin make their way to the Pella Opera House for the premiere of "The Undefeated," the new documentary on the meteoric rise of Sarah Palin, in Pella, Iowa. Court documents appear to show that the husband of former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin is seeking a divorce. The papers, which provide only initials, were filed Friday by T.M.P. against S.L.P. Todd Palin's middle name is Mitchell and Sarah Palin's middle name is Louise. The documents say the couple married Aug. 29, 1988 — the same as the Palins. Birthdates for the two also correspond. (Andrea Melendez/The Des Moines Register via AP)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Court documents appear to show that the husband of former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin is seeking a divorce.

The papers, which provide only initials, were filed Friday by T.M.P. against S.L.P. Todd Palin’s middle name is Mitchell and Sarah Palin’s middle name is Louise.

The documents say the couple married Aug. 29, 1988 — the same as the Palins. Birthdates for the two also correspond.

The documents say the couple has a minor child identified as T.P.V.P. who was born April 18, 2008. The Palins’ youngest child, Trig Paxson Van Palin, was born that day.

Anchorage attorney Kimberlee Colbo is representing T.M.P. and also has represented Dakota Meyer in his divorce from the Palins’ eldest daughter, Bristol.

Colbo didn’t immediately respond with comment.