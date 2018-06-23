Donald Trump arrives in Las Vegas to headline GOP convention

President Donald Trump landed in Las Vegas on Saturday morning, greeted by a line of senior Nevada elected officials and geared up for a jam-packed day of fundraising, firing up his base and touting tax reform.

President Donald Trump reacts as he arrives at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

President Donald Trump arrives at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

President Donald Trump greets U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., after arriving at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

President Donald Trump greets Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Republican candidate for Nevada governor, left, and U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

President Donald Trump acknowledges supporters after arriving at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Air Force One arrives at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Phil Ruffin, owner of the Treasure Island, arrives via Air Force One at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

President Donald Trump landed in Las Vegas on Saturday morning, greeted by a line of senior Nevada elected officials and geared up for a jam-packed day of fundraising, firing up his base and touting tax reform.

Air Force One touched down at McCarran International Airport close to 11 a.m. The president was greeted by U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, and several dozen guests.

Here’s President @realDonaldTrump’s arrival. Smiling widely, he waved to cheering supporters. Shook hands with the dignitaries and gave a quick nod and wave to reporters in the press area. pic.twitter.com/Cswc510Brf — Ramona Giwargis (@RamonaGiwargis) June 23, 2018

Among the guests who were invited to Trump’s arrival was Molly Wood, 33, a military wife from Virginia who moved to Nevada last August. She huddled with her three children inside a warehouse at the airport waiting for the president.

“I’m seeing Donald Trump!” announced 3-year-old Cordelia, donning an American flag dress.

Several dozen invited guests are awaiting @realDonaldTrump’s arrival, including this military family from Virginia. They’ve been here for about an hour. “I’m seeing Donald Trump!” says 3-year-old Cordelia dressed in an American flag dress. pic.twitter.com/vJ6ygruWjM — Ramona Giwargis (@RamonaGiwargis) June 23, 2018

Wood said her home-schooled children are learning about presidents, politics and how the government impacts their lives.

Trump was ushered to his motorcade and headed for the Suncoast casino for the GOP state convention and to headline a private fundraiser for Heller, who is widely considered the most vulnerable Senate Republican up for re-election.

At noon, Trump will address delegates in a speech that is expected to stress the importance of electing Republicans in the Silver State. Hundreds of activists from civil rights groups gathered outside the casino to protest Trump’s immigration policies.

Cars are stuck for a bit. That’s Jose Macias of @maketheroadnv down there leading the chant “No Trump, No KKK, No fascist USA” pic.twitter.com/iYmtxFimlg — Madelyn Reese (@MadelynGReese) June 23, 2018

Following his keynote address, Trump will head to the South Point for a roundtable discussion about tax reform.

The conversation includes 11 attendees, including Heller, Laxalt and U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta. White House officials said high-level gaming executives will share how Trump’s tax plan helped them expand or restart construction on casinos and offer bonuses to employees.

Heller, who voted in favor of the GOP tax plan, is also expected to speak briefly at the roundtable. White House officials on Friday said the roundtable is one of a handful of similar discussions held across the country.

They said local residents also will share how they’ve “personally benefited from the tax cuts” on what is the six-month anniversary of the legislation. Trump is expected to leave Nevada after the roundtable discussion, taking off around 3 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.