Donald Trump plans Las Vegas, Reno campaign stops

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on the North Portico of the White House, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to campaign in Las Vegas and Reno on Saturday.

According to the Trump campaign, Air Force One will touch down at Reno-Tahoe International Airport at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. A “Great America Comeback” is scheduled at 7 p.m. that night at Cirrus Aviation near McCarran International Airport.

Bloomberg News reported last week that Trump is expected to give a high-ticket fundraiser on Sept. 13, but the place and time were unknown.

It is unclear how the Trump campaign plans to conduct the rally in light of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s coronavirus directive banning public or private gatherings of 50 or more people.

Last month, Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the Ahern Hotel $10,930 for accommodating an Evangelicals for Trump event attended by some 700 guests who, according to regulators, did not practice social distancing.

