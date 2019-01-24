Elizabeth Warren to talk with voters at Las Vegas event

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and her presidential exploratory committee will be at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., to talk with voters about issues as she decides whether she will challenge President Donald Trump next year.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts speaks at a campaign event at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Warren will be in Las Vegas on Friday as she weighs a 2020 presidential bid. (Justin Wan/Sioux City Journal via AP)

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be in Las Vegas on Friday as she weighs a 2020 presidential bid.

“Elizabeth is fighting her heart out so that everyone gets a chance to create their piece of the American dream,” Warren’s Facebook page states. “That’s why she’s launched this exploratory committee: to have a real conversation about how to level the playing field for working families, and who is best to lead that fight.”

The event begins at 7 p.m., and doors open at 6. Tickets are free, but an RSVP is required. To RSVP, go to https://bit.ly/2Mt9DVK.

