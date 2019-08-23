102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Environmentalists sue over Endangered Species Act

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2019 - 4:35 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Trump administration proposals by the Department of Interior to change endangered species rules, as well as a record of contacts by Secretary David Bernhardt with former clients, drew a flurry of lawsuits from environmental groups seeking wildlife protections and transparency.

The lawsuits, filed last week, put the Interior Department on the defensive as it moves to overhaul regulations.

The Trump administration said the rule changes to the Endangered Species Act would make the law more efficient, a claim disputed by environmental groups, which characterized the rollback as a giveaway to industries.

“Scientists around the world are sounding the alarm about extinction, but the Trump administration is removing safeguards for the nation’s endangered species,” said Noah Greenwald with the Center for Biological Diversity.

The changes would have an impact in Nevada.

“There are a number of species that would be impacted by the new regulations,” said Patrick Donnelly, the Center for Biological Diversity’s Nevada state director.

He listed the Dixie Valley Toad, the Mojave Desert Tortoise and the Las Vegas bearpoppy flower as just some local examples.

Eight conservation groups joined the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in California, to block the Trump administration changes to the Endangered Species Act.

Second lawsuit filed

Meanwhile, another conservation group in Montana, the Western Values Project, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking documents that show communication between Bernhardt and former clients, many of them energy companies.

That lawsuit was filed after the Interior Department failed to make the documents available through a Freedom of Information Act request.

“The public has a right to know if Secretary Bernhardt’s former clients have been granted special influence over decision making at the Interior Department,” said Chris Saeger, Western Values Project executive director.

The lawsuits come as the administration has moved quickly to ease environmental restrictions sought by timber, energy, mining and agriculture industries.

The Trump administration announced its proposed rollback of the Endangered Species Act earlier this month.

Bernhardt said the changes to the law conform with the president’s “mandate of easing the regulatory burden on the American public, without sacrificing our species’ protection and recovery goals.”

The changes were applauded by the American Petroleum Institute, the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Cattlemen’s Association.

Law protects species

Over the past 45 years that the law has been in effect, special species have recovered from threats and populations increased, such as the bald eagle and the alligator.

But the lawsuit filed by environmental groups claim the proposed changes were made without public input, and made without providing analysis of the impact or harm that could occur with a change, a requirement under the National Environmental Policy Act.

“The new rules move the Endangered Species Act dangerously away from its grounding in sound science that has made the Act so effective — opening the door to political decisions couched as claims that threats to species are too uncertain to address,” said Karimah Schoenhut, a Sierra Club attorney.

Environmental groups opposed Bernhardt’s nomination to head the Interior Department after former Secretary Ryan Zinke resigned under a cloud of numerous ethics investigations.

The Interior Department’s inspector general opened an ethics investigation into Bernhardt shortly after his Senate confirmation on request by Democratic senators who questioned his ties to former clients in the energy and agriculture industries.

The Interior Department defended Bernhardt saying he was fully vetted during the nomination process and was cleared of any potential conflicts of interest.

Bernhardt was serving as an assistant secretary under Zinke before his appointment. He also served in the Interior Department under former President George W. Bush.

Before the Trump administration, Bernhardt was a lobbyist for the Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck firm.

Bernhardt was confirmed, 56-41, on April 11.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
THE LATEST
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting with members of the Security Council in th ...
Putin orders Russia military response to US missile test
By Vladimir Isachenkov The Associated Press

President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military on Friday to work out a quid pro quo response after the test of a new U.S. missile banned under a now-defunct arms treaty.

In a June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi J ...
China deepens trade war with hike on $75B of US products
By Joe McDonald The Associated Press

China on Friday announced tariff hikes on $75 billion of U.S. products in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s planned increase, deepening a trade war.

FILE - This Friday, March 22, 2019, file photo shows the Department of Justice Building in Wash ...
Justice Dept. says it sent anti-Semitic post to immigration judges
By Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Assistant Press Secretary Kathryn Mattingly said the daily morning news briefings are compiled by a contractor and the blog post should not have been included.