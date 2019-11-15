55°F
Politics and Government

Ex-US ambassador to Ukraine testifies at impeachment hearings — LIVESTREAM

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2019 - 5:40 am
 
Updated November 15, 2019 - 7:37 am

WASHINGTON — Impeachment hearings into allegations of abuse of office by President Donald Trump resumed Friday with testimony from the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who claims she was recalled in order to advance the president’s pursuit of a foreign investigation into political rival Joe Biden.

In her opening statement Yovanovitch said, “Our Ukraine policy has been thrown into disarray, and shady interests the world over have learned how little it takes to remove an American ambassador who does not give them what they want.”

Yovanovitch said after she was asked in March to extend her tour until 2020, “The smear campaign against me entered a new public phase in the United States.”

“I was then told abruptly told just weeks later, in late April, to come back to Washington from Ukraine ‘on the next plane.’ “

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, began Friday’s hearing by stating, “Ambassador Yovanovitch was serving our nation’s interest in fighting corruption in Ukraine, but she was considered an obstacle to the furtherance of the president’s personal and political agenda.”

In his opening statement, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, the ranking Republican on the panel, said, “It’s unfortunate that today and most of next week we will continue engaging in the Democrats’ daylong TV spectacles, instead of solving the problems we were all sent to Washington to address.”

Nunes also read into the record a transcript released by the White House of the first telephone call from Trump to the newly elected Ukrainian president that did not mention political investigations.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham issued a statement Friday morning saying, the president would be watching Nunes’ opening statement, “but the rest of the day he will be working hard for the American people.”

Pelosi accusation

The second public impeachment hearing comes one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accused the president of bribery for withholding congressionally approved military aid for Ukraine while he pressured that government to launch an investigation.

Pelosi made that claim after the first day of testimony, earlier this week, where top career diplomats corroborated a telephone transcript of the president asking a favor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation that could benefit Trump’s reelection.

Trump has repeatedly called his telephone call with Zelensky “perfect.”

“What the president has admitted to and says it’s perfect, I’ve said it’s perfectly wrong. It’s bribery,” Pelosi said during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill.

Trump lashed out on Twitter: “This Impeachment Hoax is such a bad precedent and sooo bad for our Country!”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Ukrainian leaders did not know the military assistance was being withheld at the time of the telephone call and that there was no explicit mention of the condition between the leaders.

But testimony this week from acting ambassador to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, said another telephone call by Trump to European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland, overheard by an aide, demanded Zelensky speak publicly about the investigation while funds were withheld.

When told by the aide of the phone call, Taylor said he pressed Sondland about the president’s concern for Ukraine and the effort to stave off Russian-back separatists, to which Sondland replied that “President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden.”

Smear campaign

Yovanovitch told House lawmakers earlier this year that she was the victim of a smear campaign by Trump and Giuliani who wanted her recalled because of her unwillingness to back an unofficial push for a Ukrainian investigation into a U.S. political figure.

Trump told reporters he did not know her, and sought to distance himself from her claims.

But Taylor and Foreign Service official George Kent, who served under Yovanovitch in the Ukraine, both testified that they were aware of the smear campaign being waged against her. Taylor and Kent were concerned.

A career diplomat, Yovanovitch said she raised concerns about a shadow campaign being orchestrated by Giuliani that ran counter to official State Department policy in the Ukraine.

In the July 25 telephone call between Trump and Zelensky, the U.S. president said Yovanovitch was “bad news” and said she was going to go through some things soon. She was later recalled from her post.

Republicans defended the recall as the president exercising constitutional authority.

Yovanovitch said she was warned by U.S. and Ukrainian officials before her recall to watch her back. She said she still fears for reprisal as a State Department employee.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.


