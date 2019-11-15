Ex-US ambassador to Ukraine to testify at impeachment hearings — LIVESTREAM

Impeachment hearings resume in the House Friday, with testimony from former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 11, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP, File)

WASHINGTON — Impeachment hearings into allegations of abuse of office by President Donald Trump will resume Friday with former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who claims she was recalled in order to advance the president’s pursuit of a foreign investigation into political rival Joe Biden.

The second public impeachment hearing comes one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accused the president of bribery for withholding congressionally approved military aid for Ukraine while he pressured that government to launch an investigation.

Pelosi made that claim after the first day of testimony, earlier this week, where top career diplomats corroborated a telephone transcript of the president asking a favor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation that could benefit Trump’s reelection.

Trump has repeatedly called his telephone call with Zelensky “perfect.”

“What the president has admitted to and says it’s perfect, I’ve said it’s perfectly wrong. It’s bribery,” Pelosi said during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill.

Trump lashed out on Twitter: “This Impeachment Hoax is such a bad precedent and sooo bad for our Country!”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Ukrainian leaders did not know the military assistance was being withheld at the time of the telephone call and that there was no explicit mention of the condition between the leaders.

But testimony this week from acting ambassador to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, said another telephone call by Trump to European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland, overheard by an aide, demanded Zelensky speak publicly about the investigation while funds were withheld.

When told by the aide of the phone call, Taylor said he pressed Sondland about the president’s concern for Ukraine and the effort to stave off Russian-back separatists, to which Sondland replied that “President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden.”

Yovanovitch told House lawmakers earlier this year that she was the victim of a smear campaign by Trump and Giuliani who wanted her recalled because of her unwillingness to back an unofficial push for a Ukrainian investigation into a U.S. political figure.

Trump told reporters he did not know her, and sought to distance himself from her claims.

But Taylor and Foreign Service official George Kent, who served under Yovanovitch in the Ukraine, both testified that they were aware of the smear campaign being waged against her. Taylor and Kent were concerned.

A career diplomat, Yovanovitch said she raised concerns about a shadow campaign being orchestrated by Giuliani that ran counter to official State Department policy in the Ukraine.

In the July 25 telephone call between Trump and Zelensky, the U.S. president said Yovanovitch was “bad news” and said she was going to go through some things soon. She was later recalled from her post.

Republicans defended the recall as the president exercising constitutional authority.

Yovanovitch said she was warned by U.S. and Ukrainian officials before her recall to watch her back. She said she still fears for reprisal as a State Department employee.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.