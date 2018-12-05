Family, dignitaries celebrate George H.W. Bush

WASHINGTON — Former President George W. Bush bid goodbye to his father, the late President George H.W. Bush, in a moving tribute to the man whom he said will be judged by history to be “a great president of the United States.”
Choking back emotion, Bush spoke of his father in heroic terms as “a man of constant motion,” a father figure who made friends with everyone – “and perhaps the most unlikely of all, the man, who defeated him, Bill Clinton” — and a parent whose last words were, “I love you too.”
The elder Bush was remembered Wednesday as “a lion who not only led us but loved us” as friends, family, dignitaries paid tribute to the 41st U.S. president at a moving funeral service in the National Cathedral.
Bush biographer and historian Jon Meacham opened the ceremony by saluting Bush as “America’s last great soldier-statesman.”
He recounted Bush’s service as a Navy pilot during World War II, including the harrowing incident in September 1944 when his plane was shot down near the Japanese Island of Chichi Jima.
He also recalled humorous moments from the 41st president’s political career, including an incident when Bush, campaigning in a crowded department store, inadvertently shook hands with a mannequin. Rather than flushing in embarrassment, he simply cracked, “You never know,” Meacham said.
Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney recalled a visit with Bush toward the end of his life, saying that the former president was at peace.
“Bar and I could not have asked for better lives,” Mulroney quoted Bush as saying shortly after the death of Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years, in April.
Former Sen. Alan Simpson, R-Wyo, recalled Bush as a man all about “friendship and loyalty,” whose “own party turned on him” after Bush supported a tax increase he had opposed as a candidate. “Those who travel the high road of humility in Washington, D.C., are not bothered by traffic,” Simpson said to laughter.
The ceremony put victorious and vanquished aspirants for the highest office in the land in close quarters in the front pews. Clinton, who defeated Bush in 1992, was seated in front. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania sat in the same row, only a few seats away from Hillary Clinton, whom Trump beat in 2016.
Bush’s son, George W., and former first lady Laura Bush were seated with the rest of the Bush family.
Other living ex-presidents — Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama — also were seated in front, accompanied by former first ladies Rosalynn Carter and Michelle Obama.
As he sat down, Trump shook hands with the Obamas, whom he was seated next to.
Before leaving the White House, Trump tweeted, “This is not a funeral, this is a day of celebration for a great man who has led a long and distinguished life. He will be missed!”
Others in attendance included Vice President Mike Pence and his family, as well as onetime Vice Presidents Joe Biden, Dick Cheney, Al Gore, Walter Mondale and Dan Quayle.
Earlier, an honor guard carried the 41st president’s flag-draped casket into the cathedral after a motorcade carried it from the Capitol, where Bush had lain in state since Monday afternoon.
Well-wishers dotted the route traveled by the hearse-led motorcade under gray skies to pay tribute to the last American president to have served in World War II.
After Wednesday’s service, Bush’s remains will be returned to Houston to lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church before burial Thursday at his family plot.
Most federal offices and the stock market were closed Wednesday in honor of Bush, who died last week in Houston at age 94.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
