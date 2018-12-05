Family, dignitaries celebrate George H.W. Bush

Friends, family, dignitaries and world leaders gathered Wednesday at the National Cathedral to mourn and celebrate the life of the late President George H.W. Bush.

Former President George W. Bush tears up speaking at his father's funeral (WXYZ-Detroit/Inform)

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a military honor guard past former President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter, and Rosalynn Carter during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Former President George W. Bush, and his wife, Laura Bush, watch as the casket of former President George H.W. Bush arrives at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington, for a State Funeral. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Former President George W. Bush, right, cries after speaking during the State Funeral for his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Britain's Prince Charles, second from left, back row, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, second from left, bottom row, are shown seated during a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes by the White House from the Capitol, heading to a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin).

U.S. Marine Corps honor guard execute a rifle salute during the changing of the guard at the Capitol Rotunda where former President George H.W. Bush lies in state Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried to a hearse by a joint services military honor guard from the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool Photo via AP)

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard from the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

From right, former President George W. Bush, second from right, former first lady Laura Bush, Neil Bush, Sharon Bush, Bobby Koch, Doro Koch, Jeb Bush and Columba Bush, stand just prior to the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush being carried by a joint services military honor guard from the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Mourners file into the Washington National Cathedral before the State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

People arrive for a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

The last visitors pay respects to the late president, George H.W. Bush, as the public viewing comes to an end at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Visitors pay their respects at the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush, as he lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried out by a military honor guard during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

From left, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listen during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington, for former President George H.W. Bush.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

WASHINGTON — Former President George W. Bush bid goodbye to his father, the late President George H.W. Bush, in a moving tribute to the man whom he said will be judged by history to be “a great president of the United States.”

Choking back emotion, Bush spoke of his father in heroic terms as “a man of constant motion,” a father figure who made friends with everyone – “and perhaps the most unlikely of all, the man, who defeated him, Bill Clinton” — and a parent whose last words were, “I love you too.”

The elder Bush was remembered Wednesday as “a lion who not only led us but loved us” as friends, family, dignitaries paid tribute to the 41st U.S. president at a moving funeral service in the National Cathedral.

Bush biographer and historian Jon Meacham opened the ceremony by saluting Bush as “America’s last great soldier-statesman.”

He recounted Bush’s service as a Navy pilot during World War II, including the harrowing incident in September 1944 when his plane was shot down near the Japanese Island of Chichi Jima.

He also recalled humorous moments from the 41st president’s political career, including an incident when Bush, campaigning in a crowded department store, inadvertently shook hands with a mannequin. Rather than flushing in embarrassment, he simply cracked, “You never know,” Meacham said.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney recalled a visit with Bush toward the end of his life, saying that the former president was at peace.

“Bar and I could not have asked for better lives,” Mulroney quoted Bush as saying shortly after the death of Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years, in April.

Former Sen. Alan Simpson, R-Wyo, recalled Bush as a man all about “friendship and loyalty,” whose “own party turned on him” after Bush supported a tax increase he had opposed as a candidate. “Those who travel the high road of humility in Washington, D.C., are not bothered by traffic,” Simpson said to laughter.

The ceremony put victorious and vanquished aspirants for the highest office in the land in close quarters in the front pews. Clinton, who defeated Bush in 1992, was seated in front. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania sat in the same row, only a few seats away from Hillary Clinton, whom Trump beat in 2016.

Bush’s son, George W., and former first lady Laura Bush were seated with the rest of the Bush family.

Other living ex-presidents — Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama — also were seated in front, accompanied by former first ladies Rosalynn Carter and Michelle Obama.

As he sat down, Trump shook hands with the Obamas, whom he was seated next to.

Before leaving the White House, Trump tweeted, “This is not a funeral, this is a day of celebration for a great man who has led a long and distinguished life. He will be missed!”

Others in attendance included Vice President Mike Pence and his family, as well as onetime Vice Presidents Joe Biden, Dick Cheney, Al Gore, Walter Mondale and Dan Quayle.

Earlier, an honor guard carried the 41st president’s flag-draped casket into the cathedral after a motorcade carried it from the Capitol, where Bush had lain in state since Monday afternoon.

Well-wishers dotted the route traveled by the hearse-led motorcade under gray skies to pay tribute to the last American president to have served in World War II.

After Wednesday’s service, Bush’s remains will be returned to Houston to lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church before burial Thursday at his family plot.

Most federal offices and the stock market were closed Wednesday in honor of Bush, who died last week in Houston at age 94.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.