‘Fight for the America we believe in’: Obamas urge party unity at DNC

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama headlined the second night of the Democratic National Convention, calling for unity.

CHICAGO — It’s not a spam text: The Obamas are asking for your support.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama headlined the second night of the Democratic National Convention, calling for unity and for Democrats to knock on doors for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“The torch has been passed,” the former president said Tuesday night. “Now it’s up to all of us to fight for the America we believe in.”

The Trump-Vance campaign, however, called Harris more radical than Obama.

“Tonight, Barack Obama will be adding his personal touch to Kamala Harris’ voteless coronation, but let’s be clear: this isn’t Obama’s party anymore,” the campaign said in a statement. “The reins now belong to Kamala Harris and the radical left.”

The Obamas’ speeches came one day after President Joe Biden gave an emotional speech Monday night a month after he announced he was dropping from the race after monthslong low polls and a disastrous debate performance. In his speech, former President Obama praised Biden and championed Harris as the next president, a candidacy he helped push for as one of the leading Democrats who urged Biden to step aside.

Since Harris kicked off her presidential campaign in late July, the Democratic party saw a resurgence of energy, but the campaign faces an uphill battle in reaching voters with less than three months until what is expected to be a close election.

“Consider this to be your official ask: Michelle Obama is asking you to do something,” the first lady said to a raucous crowd Tuesday night. “Our fate is in our hands. In 77 days, we have the power to turn our country away from the fear, division, and smallness of the past.”

In praising Biden, the former president said one of the best decisions he made as president was asking him to be his vice president.

“History will remember Joe Biden as a president who defended democracy at a moment of great danger,” he said. “I am proud to call him my president, but even prouder to call him my friend.”

Since top Democrats including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Obama reportedly worked to persuade Biden to bow out, tensions have been felt among the party, with Biden loyalists upset more Democrats didn’t stick by Biden as the party’s candidate, and it is unclear how exactly Biden is feeling following the change in nominees. The convention this week has served as an effort to drum up unity to defeat Trump in November and quell that division.

NBC News reported that Biden still has not spoken to Pelosi as of Tuesday, though he said during his speech Monday that he wasn’t angry with the people who said he should step down.

Show of unity

In a show of that unity, the Democratic National Committee held a DJ-style roll call for states to announce their delegates for Harris and Walz. With the Nevada band The Killers playing, Nevada announced its votes for Harris, who made a remote appearance at the convention from a rally in Milwaukee.

“Home of the late great Sen. Harry Reid, the only Latina to ever serve in the U.S. Senate, Catherine Cortez Masto, and the first and only women-majority state Legislature,” Nevada State Democratic Party Chairwoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno said. “As Nevada’s first Black woman chair, I proudly deliver the Silver State’s 48 votes to the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris.”

The former president also highlighted key issues important to Harris and said they matter to most Americans, like discouraging conflict, protecting the planet from climate change, promoting human rights and defending freedom.

Obama criticized Trump’s record, saying he killed a bipartisan immigration deal that would have helped secure the border, and how he “doesn’t seem to care” if women lose their rights to an abortion. The crowd booed, and he said: “Do not boo. Vote.”

Obama called for unity while also underscoring the stakes of the election.

“Our politics has become so polarized these days that all of us, across the political spectrum, seem quick to assume the worst in others unless they agree with us on every single issue,” he said. “We start thinking that the only way to win is to scold and shame and out yell the other side. And after a while, regular folks just tune out or don’t bother to vote at all.”

That doesn’t work and most Americans want something better, Obama said.

“If we want to win over those who aren’t yet ready to support our candidate, we need to listen to their concerns and maybe learn something in the process.”

