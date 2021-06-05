109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Politics and Government

Former Nevada Assembly Speaker arrested on DUI charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2021 - 5:05 pm
 
Former state Assemblyman Richard Perkins testifies before the Assembly Judiciary Committee at t ...
Former state Assemblyman Richard Perkins testifies before the Assembly Judiciary Committee at the State Legislative Building in Carson City in 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Nevada Assembly Speaker Richard Perkins was arrested on DUI charges in Carson City shortly after the close of the 2021 Legislature, according to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

Perkins, 59, now a lobbyist with an eponymous firm, was pulled over at 12:08 a.m. on Tuesday on South Carson Street, the main thoroughfare in the capital, after a traffic officer clocked him going 40 mph in a 25 mph zone, an incident report shows.

After allegedly smelling alcohol, the officer administered a Breathalyzer test that showed a blood alcohol level of 0.11 percent, higher than the legal limit for drivers of 0.08 percent, the report says.

Perkins served in the Assembly from 1992 to 2006 and was speaker of the Assembly from 2001 to 2006. He also served on the Henderson Police Department for 25 years, retiring as its chief.

Lobbying clients of The Perkins Company include the city of Henderson, Clark County, Newmont Mining and the Nevada Press Association, of which the Las Vegas Review-Journal is a member.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Plans call for walkable entertainment district around Allegiant Stadium
Plans call for walkable entertainment district around Allegiant Stadium
2
Nevada prisons near finalizing execution plans
Nevada prisons near finalizing execution plans
3
UFO report validates Reid’s early push for research
UFO report validates Reid’s early push for research
4
Recently retired Clark County district judge dies at age 56
Recently retired Clark County district judge dies at age 56
5
Nevada reports 1 new coronavirus death — lowest daily increase since April
Nevada reports 1 new coronavirus death — lowest daily increase since April
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ballpark will host a free va ...
Las Vegas Ballpark hosting vaccine clinic Saturday
By Mathew Miranda / RJ

The home of the Las Vegas Aviators at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive in Summerlin will host a free vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gerald Welty sits the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol as he waits to hear debate on voter le ...
Trump’s hold on GOP fuels fears about democratic process
By Nicholas Riccardi The Associated Press

“It’s impossible to sustain a democracy in a two-party system when one of the parties is not willing to play by the rules of the game,” said Steven Levitsky, co-author of “How Democracies Die.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual Hillsborough County NH GOP Lincoln-Reagan ...
Pence says he’ll likely never see ‘eye to eye’ with Trump about Jan. 6
By Michael Casey The Associated Press

Pence, speaking at a Republican dinner in the early voting state of New Hampshire, gave his most extensive comments to date on the events of Jan. 6, when angry Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” after the vice president said he did not have the power to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.