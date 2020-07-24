95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Politics and Government

Former Trump lawyer Cohen heads home from prison again

By Tom Hays and Larry Neumeister The Associated Press
July 24, 2020 - 11:08 am
 

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer was released Friday after a judge ruled that he had been sent back to prison from home confinement as retaliation for his plan to release a book critical of Trump before November’s election.

Michael Cohen walked out of a federal prison in New York on Friday afternoon, his lawyer Danya Perry told The Associated Press, a day after U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein ruled that his First Amendment rights were violated when he was ordered back to prison on July 9.

Probation authorities said Cohen was sent back to prison because he refused to sign a form banning him from publishing the book or communicating with the media or public, Hellerstein said during a telephone conference.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, among other crimes.

The campaign finance charges stemmed from his efforts to arrange payouts during the 2016 presidential race to keep the porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal from making public claims of extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.

Was sent home in May

Cohen was released to home confinement in his New York City apartment in May as authorities tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus in federal prisons.

Taking him back to the federal prison camp in Otisville, New York, earlier this month was clearly meant to punish him for his plan to publish his book, titled, “Disloyal: The True Story of Michael Cohen, Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump,” Hellerstein said.

“How can I take any other inference than that it’s retaliatory?” Hellerstein asked prosecutors, who insisted in court papers and again Thursday that Probation Department officers did not know about the book when they wrote a provision of home confinement that severely restricted Cohen’s public communications.

“I’ve never seen such a clause in 21 years of being a judge and sentencing people and looking at terms of supervised release,” the judge said. “Why would the Bureau of Prisons ask for something like this … unless there was a retaliatory purpose?”

Cohen, 53, had sued federal prison officials and U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Monday, saying he was ordered back to prison because of the book.

Prison officials deny retaliation

The Bureau of Prisons responded after Hellerstein’s ruling Thursday, saying any assertion that the reimprisonment of Cohen “was a retaliatory action is patently false.”

It said the terms of his home confinement were determined by the U.S. Probation Office, which is run by the courts, rather than the bureau.

In a written declaration, Cohen said his book “will provide graphic and unflattering details about the President’s behavior behind closed doors,” including a description of anti-Semitic and “virulently racist remarks” against Black leaders including President Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first Black president.

He said he worked openly on his manuscript until May at Otisville’s prison library and discussed his book with prison officials. He said he was told in April that a lawyer for the Trump Organization, where he worked for a decade, was claiming Cohen was barred from publishing his book by a non-disclosure agreement. Cohen disputes that.

Prosecutors declined through a spokesperson to comment on Hellerstein’s ruling.

Cohen’s attorney, Danya Perry, said in a statement that Hellerstein’s order was “a victory for the First Amendment” and showed that the government cannot block a book critical of the president as a condition of release to home confinement.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
2
Clark County, Nevada both add more than 1K new cases of COVID-19
Clark County, Nevada both add more than 1K new cases of COVID-19
3
UMC: Don’t seek drive-thru COVID-19 tests without symptoms or exposure
UMC: Don’t seek drive-thru COVID-19 tests without symptoms or exposure
4
Regents approve hiring of new UNLV president
Regents approve hiring of new UNLV president
5
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
City municipal crews help guide the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park as it is removed ...
2 Christopher Columbus statues taken down at Chicago parks
The Associated Press

Two statues of Christopher Columbus that stood in Chicago parks were taken down early Friday at the direction of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a week after protesters trying to topple one of the monuments to the Italian explorer clashed with police.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wades through the large crowd, where his stated goal was to conduct ...
US agents blocked from arresting observers in Portland
By Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at protests where President Donald Trump is testing the limits of federal power.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., left, and Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Defense spending bill risks Trump veto
By / RJ

The Senate set up a clash with the White House with the passage of a $740 billion defense bill that would remove Confederate generals’ names from military bases and exclude the transfer of public lands in Nevada for military training.

 
Trump calls off GOP convention events in Florida
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has canceled segments of the Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month.