Government shutdown likely to stretch into next week or beyond

Federal employees were headed for a long government shutdown after Congress returned to the Capitol on Thursday and promptly adjourned after negotiations with the White House broke down with no clear path to resolve the impasse.

People visit the Capitol as a shutdown affecting parts of the federal government appeared no closer to ending, with President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats locked in a hardening standoff over border wall money, in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Tourists board a boat headed for the Statue of Liberty in New York, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will remain open despite the ongoing partial government shutdown, even as some national parks and monuments close down, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A tourist is reflected in a window of the closed building housing the Liberty Bell, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Philadelphia. The building is closed due to the partial government shutdown. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Joggers pass the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Washington, during a partial government shutdown. President Donald Trump has vowed to hold the line on his budget demand, telling reporters during his visit to Iraq Wednesday that he'll do "whatever it takes" to get money for border security. The White House and congressional Democrats have been talking but to little effect. Washington area national parks will remain open during the partial government shutdown, but without visitor center services. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Washington Monument is reflected in a window of a closed information station serving the World War II Memorial, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Washington. A shutdown affecting parts of the federal government appeared no closer to resolution Wednesday, with President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats locked in a hardening standoff over border wall funding that threatens to carry over into January. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A driver enters the parking area at Mount Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, S.D., on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Park roads and grounds at Mount Rushmore National Memorial remain open to visitors, but there are no National Park Service-provided visitor services at Mount Rushmore during the government shutdown. (Ryan Hermens/Rapid City Journal via AP)

The tiny Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Seattle's historic Pioneer Square neighborhood is posted with a closed sign as part of the federal government shutdown Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. The shutdown started Saturday when funding lapsed for nine Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

WASHINGTON — Federal employees were headed for a long government shutdown after Congress returned to the Capitol on Thursday and promptly adjourned after negotiations with the White House broke down with no clear path to resolve the impasse.

President Donald Trump and congressional Democratic and Republican leaders continued to dig in their heels over a White House request for $5 billion in funding for a Southwest border wall.

About 800,000 federal workers, including thousands in Nevada, have been furloughed or ordered to work without pay until the now six-day-old shutdown ends.

“The president does not want the government to remain shut down, but he will not sign a proposal that does not first prioritize our country’s safety and security,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., shot back that they have offered the president options to fund remaining departments until next year and negotiate border security separately.

They have labeled the stalemate the “Trump shutdown.”

Democrats said they have agreed to a bipartisan agreement for $1.3 billion for the Department Homeland Security for fencing, technology and other border security measures, a position rejected by the White House.

Senate and House leaders returned from a Christmas recess on Thursday, but rank-and-file lawmakers were told to remain at home until a deal was negotiated that could pass both chambers and receive a presidential signature.

House, Senate adjourn

In the House, Republicans rejected a bill brought by Democrats to reopen the government.

“It is outrageous that Republicans once again blocked our attempt to debate a bill to end the Trump shutdown and reopen the government,” said Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass., the ranking member on the Rules Committtee.

“Federal workers should not be held hostage by the president’s demand for a useless and offensive border wall that he promised Mexico would pay for,” McGovern said

When negotiations appeared dead, the Senate and House adjourned until next week.

“At this point it looks like we could be in for a very long shutdown,” said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., a founder of the House conservative Freedom Caucus, told CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper.”

Conservative House Republicans are backing Trump on the wall request and rejected an earlier deal by GOP leaders to pass a stop-gap spending bill to keep the government open.

The House then passed a bill with $5.7 billion for a border wall, which was not adopted by the Senate.

Meanwhile, Trump vowed to stay firm on his demand that has closed several federal departments. Of the 800,000 federal employees nationwide, roughly half are working without pay.

“Do the Dems realize that most of the people not getting paid are Democrats?” Trump tweeted from the White House.

He said the wall was desperately needed to stop drugs, human trafficking, gang members and criminals from “coming into our country.”

But Pelosi and Schumer have refused to negotiate funding for a border wall, which they claim is an inefficient use of taxpayer money.

Democrats insist that funding in the Homeland Security spending bill would provide enough resources to beef up border security. Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., said Democrats would even agree to more funding for fencing and technology, but not for a border wall.

Impacts in Nevada

In the meantime, federal employees, including thousands in Nevada, are sidelined or forced to work without pay until the government shutdown is resolved.

Federal courts in Las Vegas were open, said Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro of Nevada, noting that employees “are essential here.”

“Juries will be paid,” Navarro said.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and Spring Mountains National Recreation Area are accessible, but are without visitor services.

The shutdown closures will remain in effect through at least middle of next week, but we’ll have a few programs at Old Mill Picnic Area w/ @LeeCanyonLV on 12/29, 1/3, 1/4:

11am Jr Snow Ranger & noon guided hikes.

Check our website for details:https://t.co/eJcdlK24oG pic.twitter.com/PQuKxWb9mQ — Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) December 28, 2018

Red Rock tweeted a reminder for “potential visitors to recreate safely while visitor services are unavailable during the current federal shutdown.”

Military installations in Nevada are funded through next year, and veteran health care services and programs were up and running. Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid were unaffected by the shutdown.

The largest impact will be pay for federal employees under departments that include Homeland Security, Interior, Housing and Urban Development, State, Agriculture, Treasury and Justice.

In Nevada, about 2,000 federal employees work for the Interior Department, which manages about 85 percent of the state’s land that is owned by the federal government.

Customs inspectors and transportation security agents at McCarran International Airport are deemed essential employees, and working without pay during the shutdown.

The pinch for federal workers will likely be felt if the shutdown continues into next week as expected, congressional aides said.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said she would not accept pay during the shutdown, in solidarity with federal workers who are going unpaid.

“Americans deserve better than the uncertainty and disruption,” Cortez Masto said when the shutdown began, last week.

Pelosi said she has a bill to reopen the government that will be introduced and voted on Jan. 3, when Democrats take control of the House in the 116th Congress.

Another bill by incoming House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., would grant back pay to federal workers. It is also expected to be introduced and passed by the House next week.

But even if those measures pass in the Senate, the legislation would need Trump’s signature.

Without Senate approval and a presidential signature, the partial government shutdown could slide further into January.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.