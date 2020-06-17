88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Half of Americans say police violence a serious problem, poll shows

By Kat Stafford and Hannah Fingerhut The Associated Press
June 17, 2020 - 11:10 am
 

DETROIT — A dramatic shift has taken place in the nation’s opinions on policing and race, as a new poll finds that more Americans today than five years ago believe police brutality is a very serious problem that too often goes undisciplined and unequally targets black Americans.

The new findings from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research suggest the death of George Floyd and the weeks of nationwide and global protests that followed have changed perceptions in ways that previous incidents of police brutality did not.

About half of American adults now say police violence against the public is a “very” or “extremely” serious problem, up from about a third as recently as September last year. Only about 3 in 10 said the same in July 2015, just a few months after Freddie Gray, a black man, died in police custody in Baltimore.

20% say not a serious problem

In the latest poll, roughly 3 in 10 said police violence is a moderately serious problem. Those who say it is not a serious problem has declined from a third in 2015 to about 2 in 10 today.

Floyd, a black man, died in late May after a police officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Experts say the dramatic change in opinion about police violence that has followed is an indication the country is grappling with how to confront centuries of structural racism and inequity.

“I have long argued that we cannot have a racial reconciliation in the United States because there’s not been an admission of what has gone on,” said Wornie Reed, director of the Race and Social Policy Research Center at Virginia Tech. “The nation is constructed on (racism). … It’s not an accident or something that America decided to do on the way to its greatness. It’s the means by which it became great.”

The new AP-NORC poll finds that more Americans now think police in most communities are more likely to use deadly force against a black person than a white person, 61%, up from 49% in July 2015. Only about a third say the race of a person does not make a difference in the use of deadly force against them, compared with roughly half in 2015.

And Americans are far more likely now than they were five years ago to say that police officers who cause injury or death in the course of their job are treated too leniently by the justice system, 65% vs. 41%, rather than too harshly or fairly. Fewer now think they’re treated either fairly or too harshly.

Changes come slowly

Changes in opinions about social issues are more often slow and incremental, said Jennifer Benz, the deputy director of the AP-NORC Center. Benz said such significant changes can often indicate meaningful or lasting change has taken place in public awareness and attitudes.

“The data show noteworthy changes of a magnitude we don’t see very often, especially on long-standing cultural or social issues,” Benz said. “While this poll was certainly conducted at a moment of tremendous attention on racism in our society, we have empirical signals from other data to suggest that these changes are not purely a reaction to the current events.”

Among white Americans, 39% call police violence against the public a very serious problem, up from 19% in 2015, while 35% say it’s moderately serious. Most black Americans continue to say police violence is a very serious problem.

51% of blacks say treated unfairly vs. 6% for whites

The poll also found that 51% of black Americans say they have been unfairly treated by a police officer because of their race, compared with just 6% of white Americans.

That includes Mississippi resident Sandra Smith, who said she and many others she knows have had uncomfortable encounters with police over the years. Smith also feels many white Americans are unaware of the fear or anxiety black Americans experience in those interactions.

“I think it has reached its boiling point and I say that it’s like a volcano that was waiting to erupt,” said Smith, a 61-year-old black woman. “And looking back on 400 years of oppression of African Americans and the atrocities that we had to face to try to even make it in this country, when you look at all those things, the rights that were not given to the black man, those things build up.”

Majorities of Americans across racial groups say police use of deadly force is more common against a black person, including 92% of black Americans and 54% of white Americans. Five years ago, just 39% of white Americans said police were more likely to use deadly force against a black person.

‘My eyes have been opened’

Separate from use of deadly force, the poll also finds about 7 in 10 Americans say white people are treated more fairly in dealing with the police in general, while about a quarter say the race of a person does not make a difference. Nine in 10 black Americans and 7 in 10 white Americans say white people are treated more fairly.

“My eyes have been opened in the last month of how serious the problem really is,” said Jeffrey Boord-Dill, a 62-year-old white man, who lives in Kentucky. “I think it was a problem before now, but not nearly on the level that I see today, and having people of color tell their stories and putting myself in their shoes from those stories, I can’t imagine how damn tired everybody is of walking out the door and wondering if they’re going to come home or not. That, in this country, is inexcusable.”

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County records largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Clark County records largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
2
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore steps down as mayor pro tem
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore steps down as mayor pro tem
3
Sisolak keeping Phase Two protocols in place
Sisolak keeping Phase Two protocols in place
4
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
5
Suspected boogaloo trio planned violence like military operation
Suspected boogaloo trio planned violence like military operation
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton takes pa ...
Trump administration sues to stop release of Bolton book
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

The Trump administration sued former national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday to stop the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information.