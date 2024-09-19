Harris, Trump neck and neck in Nevada

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are tied in Nevada in latest Emerson College polling.

People watch the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at the Gipsy Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are neck and neck in the swing state of Nevada, with less than two months to go until the November election.

A new survey from Emerson College Polling/The Hill of swing states showed the candidates tied each with 48 percent support in the Silver State, a marginal change from when the group last polled in late August before the presidential debate.

Compared with other swing states, Trump is ahead 50 percent to Harris’ 47 percent in Georgia, and is ahead by 1 percentage point in Arizona and Wisconsin. Harris is ahead in North Carolina by 1 percentage point, and ahead in Michigan by 2 percentage points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.