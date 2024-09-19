73°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Harris, Trump neck and neck in Nevada

People watch the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President D ...
People watch the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at the Gipsy Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
More Stories
Jaime Black
Former Nevada board chief accuses gaming regulators of racial discrimination
People walk through the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 15, ...
Las Vegas studies expansion of its ‘order out corridor’
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, who pleaded not guilty to federal charges of ...
Judge rules widow of fallen officer can testify in Michele Fiore case
A packed house watches the screens at the Sports Book at Westgate in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 1 ...
Do Nevada officials support federal sports betting regulations?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2024 - 10:14 am
 

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are neck and neck in the swing state of Nevada, with less than two months to go until the November election.

A new survey from Emerson College Polling/The Hill of swing states showed the candidates tied each with 48 percent support in the Silver State, a marginal change from when the group last polled in late August before the presidential debate.

Compared with other swing states, Trump is ahead 50 percent to Harris’ 47 percent in Georgia, and is ahead by 1 percentage point in Arizona and Wisconsin. Harris is ahead in North Carolina by 1 percentage point, and ahead in Michigan by 2 percentage points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES