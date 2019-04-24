Hearing set for Senate bill to restart Yucca Mountain licensing

The south portal of Yucca Mountain near Mercury on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

Members of a congressional tour make their way through the south portal of Yucca Mountain near Mercury, July 14, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

WASHINGTON — A Senate hearing will be held next week on a bill that would jump start licensing hearings on the Department of Energy’s application to build a permanent nuclear repository at Yucca Mountain in Nevada.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, is proposing legislation that mirrors a bill passed by the House in 2017 to move forward on the Nevada nuclear waste site and end a 30-year impasse. The committee has scheduled a hearing on Tuesday to discuss the measure.

“My draft legislation takes commonsense steps to advance the licensing of the Yucca Mountain facility,” Barrasso said. “After years of Washington looking the other way, it’s time to protect American ratepayers and taxpayers.”

The legislation, which also would streamline licensing procedures, is expected to meet opposition from Nevada senators and some other lawmakers who favor changing current laws and opening interim storage sites to avoid the political battle that has so far kept Yucca Mountain from being developed.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Sen. Jacky Rosen, both Nevada Democrats, have lobbied colleagues against development of Yucca Mountain as a permanent nuclear storage site.

Cortez Masto has filed legislation that would require consent-based siting, or permission from local authorities and tribal leaders, to locate nuclear waste storage in their states and communities.

A bill to find alternative uses from Yucca Mountain by the military or private sector has been filed by Rosen.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., also are weighing legislation that would emphasize development of interim storage sites in Texas and New Mexico until questions over Yucca Mountain are resolved.

But Barrasso said current law requires the federal government to take “take responsibility and manage and dispose of spent nuclear fuel” from electrical generating plants.

Because of the impasse over Yucca Mountain, that high-level radioactive waste is currently stored in 39 states where plants and facilities are located.

The Senate bill mirrors similar legislation passed by the House in 2017 by a vote of 340-72. That bill later died in the Senate.

The House bill, sponsored by Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., would have streamlined the licensing process on the Energy Department application to build Yucca Mountain. That process includes adjudicating legal challenges, of which the state of Nevada has 218.

Those challenges include concerns about environmental impact, groundwater contamination and other hazards.

Shimkus also included language in the House to increase the capacity of permanent storage at Yucca Mountain from 70,000 metric tons to 110,000 metric tons of waste to address the growing stockpile of waste around the country.

Congress designated Yucca Mountain as the permanent site for nuclear waste storage from power plants in 1987.

The licensing process, however, was delayed in 2012 when the Obama administration pulled funding for the hearings and adjudication of challenges.

The Trump administration has sought to restart those hearings in the past three years with budget requests for funds for licensing, which have been blocked in the Senate.

